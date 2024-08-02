3 Seychellois bodybuilders head to South Africa for Gym Angel Classic tournament

Henriette said he is taking this competition very seriously. (Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Three bodybuilders from Seychelles will participate in the Gym Angel Classic tournament scheduled for August 3 in Klerksdorp, South Africa.

Jolaine Valentin, Rodney Henriette and Ahmad Moncherry are the three bodybuilders who will be competing in the tournament in which the pro-cards and spots to the World Championship are up for grabs. The Championships will take place in September.

The competition will see athletes from various African nations competing, and, in addition, there will be bodybuilders from Italy and the United Kingdom.

Henriette said he is taking this competition very seriously, especially considering the prizes up for grabs.

"Like any athlete, the aim is always to achieve the best, so for me of course, I will be gunning for qualification for the World Championship and also hopefully get a pro-card," he added.

He added that he has been preparing well and continually despite the fact there are not many local competitions.

"As a bodybuilder, I have to remain in good condition all the time, and so have been preparing well in advance, even before knowing of this competition," added Henriette.

Moncherry has been training at the Tropical Heat Gym. (Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

Moncherry, 29, is also aiming high for this competition and said he wants to achieve a good result and added, "I'm definitely going for the win and not just to participate."

He added that this is the first competition he is participating in which a World Championship spot is available, so he will be going for it, as well as chasing his dream of getting a pro-card.

"For a bodybuilder, we prepare every day and for me, wherever I am, I always keep myself in good condition, and when this opportunity comes along, I just upped the intensity," added Moncherry, who has been training at the Tropical Heat Gym, alongside Henriette.