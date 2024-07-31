French government donates safety equipment to Seychelles Defence Forces

The donation includes 10 new life vests and a mannequin that will be used for maritime safety training exercises. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) received a donation of equipment to be used in safety training from the French government on Wednesday.

The donation includes 10 new life vests and a mannequin that will be used for maritime safety training exercises, which were handed over to the Chief of the SDF, Brigadier Michael Rosette, by the French Ambassador to Seychelles, Olivia Berkeley-Christmann.

"This donation is part of our cooperation and when the French asked us what we wanted, we decided that these specialised life vests were needed," said Rosette, who added that they will be used by crew members aboard their aircraft and boats as well.

The equipment was handed over to Brigadier Michael Rosette, by the French Ambassador to Seychelles, Olivia Berkeley-Christmann. (Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

Rosette explained that the life vests are smaller than what they currently have, meaning they will use less space to store on board their vessels and will also fit the military personnel better.

This is not the first donation of its kind from the French government and Rosette revealed that they received some uniforms last year. He said that the SDF will continue to benefit from this partnership in the future.

Meanwhile, Berkeley-Christmann said that Seychelles and France have a common and shared appreciation of the various challenges at sea.

"It is with this in mind, that today's donation is being done. Thanks to the equipment that is simple, robust and proven by French sailors, Seychellois sailors and airmen will be able to fulfill the missions entrusted to them even better," she said.