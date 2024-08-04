Dream wedding: "Marriage Market" online platform introduced in Seychelles

Dominika (right) and Dominic Bull are the minds behind the global destination wedding platform. (Dominika Bull)

People and businesses involved in weddings in Seychelles will be able to showcase their services through a newly launched "Marriage Market" online platform.

The Marriage Market platform is marketed as a one-stop destination for seamless wedding planning. It eliminates the stress of couples to determine where and how to access the various services needed to make their big day memorable.

Dominic and Dominika Bull are the minds behind the global destination wedding platform, which gives prospective married couples access to a diverse array of wedding vendors and services conveniently located in one place.

According to the business website, "Whether you are searching for the perfect venue, a talented photographer, exquisite floral arrangements, or delectable catering options, our extensive catalogue has you covered."

Recently, dressmakers, photographers, decorators, caterers and others were able to learn more about Marriage Market at its official supplier launch event at Laila Resort, Anse Royale.

"We want to make destination weddings as easy as possible for couples," said co-founder of Marriage Market, Dominika Bull.

She said that together with her husband, they came up with the idea after their struggles in planning their wedding in Greece.

"We had our wedding in Greece and we had to research online to find florists, musicians, and all that, and it was so difficult, that Dominic had to fly to Greece himself and go door-to-door in order to find everything that we needed," added Dominika.

The website features 24 categories of businesses, including decorators, hair and make-up, hotels, dresses, cakes, and transport, among others, where clients will be able to choose what they want, get the price and book everything from the comfort of their homes.

For Seychelles, this will mean that people involved in the wedding business will be able to advertise their products and services through the site, which would give them more visibility and possibly even more clients.

"We love Seychelles. This is our fourth time here and we have spoken to hotel managers, small businesses, and stage directors and asked their opinion about us coming here they all said that this is a great idea, which is why we decided to come here," Dominika said.

She added that through this website, more people could choose Seychelles as their wedding destination, due to how easy it is to plan their wedding.

While the website is not completely up and running for potential clients yet, businesses and vendors wishing to register can do so by visiting the website: marriage.market, where registration is as simple as creating a username, and adding your email address and a password.

With Marriage Market looking to continue expanding, their next supplier launch event is scheduled for Mauritius, after which they want to go to other destinations, such as the Maldives, Greece, Italy, Bali and the Middle East, among others.