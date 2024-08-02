Seychelles' parliament unanimously approves increases to poaching and illegal wildlife trade sentences 

In recent years there have been reports of illegal trading of the island nation's giant bronze gecko. (Chris Tagg)

Penalties for poaching and trading of wild animals and birds in Seychelles have been increased through an amendment to the Wild Animals and Birds Protection Act earlier this week in an effort to protect the diverse wildlife.

The amendment to the Act, presented to the National Assembly on Wednesday by the Minister for Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment, Flavien Joubert, was approved unanimously.

According to the revised legislation, individuals found guilty of offences against the Act could face a minimum fine of SCR25,000 ($1,700) not exceeding SCR1 million ($67,000), or a maximum of 7 years imprisonment, or both. The previous penalties established in 2001 were considerably lower with a minimum fine of SCR5000 ($334) and a maximum fine of SCR500,000 ($33,400), along with a maximum imprisonment term of two years, or both fines and imprisonment.

The decision to revise these penalties comes as a response to the alarming rate of poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Seychelles.

In his presentation, Joubert emphasised the necessity of these stricter penalties to protect endangered species such as sea turtles, lizards, and various bird species. He also highlighted the disparity between the previous fines and the profits gained from illegal wildlife trade, which rendered the penalties insufficient as a deterrent.

Joubert said that according to the records and complaints, both locals and foreigners are still committing illegal offences under the Act in terms of live capture and killing of various local endemic animal and bird species for local consumption and overseas trading.

"The Ministry condemns such actions and we are doing everything possible to ensure those responsible for committing those offences are held accountable," he said.

The amendment to the Wild Animals and Birds Protection Act is not only aimed at local offenders but also serves as a deterrent for international individuals who might view Seychelles as a lucrative location for illegal wildlife activities.

Joubert stressed the global relevance of these penalties, aligning them with international standards for wildlife protection and said “the amendment will get people to think twice before trying to commit such illegal offences."

He added that the amendment is an interim solution while the government undertakes the comprehensive revision of the entire legislation on wildlife protection.

As all members approved the proposed changes, Joubert said that the unanimous support was sending a clear message to people who intend to break this law.

He added that it was the difference between cases reported and those actually filed that prompted the revision of the penalties and underlined his ministry's commitment to improving enforcement and compliance measures, alongside partners, to reduce the number of people evading conviction.