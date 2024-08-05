Seychelles' Ahmad Moncherry wins pro-card for bodybuilding and 3 golds at Gym Angel Classic 

Moncherry, 29, managed to deliver by not only winning his pro card but claiming three gold medals. (Ahmad Moncherry)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Ahmad Moncherry is the third Seychellois to become a professional bodybuilder after winning a pro card at the Gym Angel Classic in Klerksdorp, South Africa, held on Saturday.

Moncherry, 29, managed to deliver by not only winning his pro card but claiming three gold medals. He won the Classic Bodybuilding category and clinched gold in the bodybuilding under 90kg category. He also won gold for the best bodybuilder overall.

This earned him a spot at the African Championships scheduled for October in South Africa. His performances have secured him a place in the World Championships, which will take place in Bangalore, India, later this year.

Moncherry's pro card now puts him as the second active professional bodybuilder from Seychelles. The first one is Savio Larue, who won his pro-card in the Men's Physique category of the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) International Grand Prix held in Seychelles last year.

The three Seychellois bodybuilders (from right) Moncherry, Valentin and Henriette.

Seychelles' first-ever professional bodybuilder is Ziad Mekdachi, who clinched his pro-card card in 2019 at the 4th Arnold Classic Africa 2019 IFBB pro qualifier. Mekdachi has now retired from the sport.

Seychelles was represented at the competition by two other bodybuilders and Rodney Henriette won one gold medal and one silver medal. Henriette's medal came in the master over 50 categories and claimed the silver medal in the under 80kg.

Despite missing on a pro card by just one point, Henriette has however, also made it through to the African Championships and the World Championships.

Veteran Joelen Valentin also competed at the competition and won two bronze medals. He won bronze in the under 90kg category before going on to win bronze in the master over 50 years group.

Valentin will also compete at the upcoming African championships but will miss out on the World Championship.