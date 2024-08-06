Malawian and Sierra Leonean drug smugglers sentenced in Seychelles to 9 years prison

(Seychelles News Agency) - Two male foreign nationals received prison sentences from the Seychelles' Supreme Court for the importation of a controlled drug, the police said on Monday.

According to the police statement, Bashiru Chande, 31, from Malawi, was sentenced to nine years in prison and Francis Williams, 45, from Sierra Leone, was also sentenced to nine years in prison.

The police said that Chande was arrested at the Seychelles International Airport following his arrival on an Air Seychelles flight on March 31. Following a body search, 4,953.2 grammes of heroin.

The presiding judge of the case ordered that the time Chande spent in remand is deducted from his sentence and that because of the nature and the gravity of the offence no remission will be given.

As for William, he was also arrested at the Seychelles International Airport on June 7 in possession of 453.4 grammes of cocaine. His time on remand will be removed from his sentences and no remission will be given.