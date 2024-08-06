Rescued Sri Lankan fishermen stranded near Seychelles, arrive in Port Victoria

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) have confirmed that the nine Sri Lankan fishermen, stranded near Seychelles, arrived in Port Victoria late Tuesday morning after being rescued.

The SDF public relations officer, Lieutenant Archille Mondon, told SNA that the Sri Lankan fishermen "were in Seychelles undergoing the formalities at the Seychelles Coast Guards before they are handed over to their embassy's representatives."

According to the Sri Lankan Newsfirst network, the two fishing boats carrying nine Sri Lankan fishermen encountered an accident in the Indian Ocean, approximately 300 kilometres from Seychelles.

"The vessels, identified as Blue Ocean 02 and Blue Ocean 06, had set sail from Dikowita port on June 30th, destined for Somalia. These boats were part of a fishing operation organised by a Dubai-based businessman, who had purchased the vessels for use by Sri Lankan fishermen off the coast of Somalia," said Newsfirst.