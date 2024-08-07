UN approves peacekeepers to help deal with rebels in eastern DR Congo

The Southern African regional force called SAMIDRC, deployed in North Kivu province, has been assisting DRC government forces in combatting the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels, a group that has seized vast reaches of territory in the region since 2021.

The resolution unanimously adopted on Tuesday allows the UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC to support the SAMIDRC through "enhanced coordination, information-sharing and technical assistance."

The resolution also welcomed a ceasefire agreement signed July 30 between the DRC and Rwanda, calling for a "lasting" peace between parties.

On Sunday, the day the ceasefire was meant to take effect, an M23 group seized territory on the Ugandan border with North Kivu.

The eastern part of DRC, a region rich in minerals and other wealth, has endured violence for over 30 years amid fighting from local and foreign armed groups. Many of them stem from regional wars dating back to the 1990s.

The deployment of SAMIDRC follows a year-long mission by the East African Community (EAC) after its mandate ended at the request of the DRC government, which accused the EAC of working alongside M23 rebels instead of fighting them.

UN peacekeepers have had a presence in east DRC since 1999 but have been gradually withdrawing from the region, finalizing their departure from South Kivu in June.

