Seychelles' ACCS working with legal experts to finalise whistleblowers protection bill

The objective of the proposed legislation is to encourage individuals to disclose any wrongdoing of which they become aware. (Focal Foto) Photo Licence: CC BY-NC 2.0

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles is working on a draft bill to protect whistleblowers and a two-day workshop led by the Anti-Corruption Commission started on Tuesday for representatives from various entities to share their inputs.

The Cabinet of Ministers recently approved the introduction of comprehensive legislation to protect whistleblowers, such as a person, often an employee, who reveals information about activities within a private or public organisation that is deemed illegal, immoral, illicit, unsafe or fraudulent.

The objective of the proposed legislation is to encourage individuals to disclose any wrongdoing of which they become aware in the context of their professional activity or environment and to offer an adequate protection framework in line with the latest international standards in this matter.

In his opening address, the Attorney General, Frank Ally, said, "Public interest disclosure laws are designed to create a safer and more supportive environment for the "courageous communicators of truth" who dare to speak up when they witness corruption or wrongdoing, often at great personal risk."

He explained that at the moment in Seychelles, protection is only granted to individuals who meet certain requirements, such as being identified as a victim, witness, or expert, and who submit complaints with the Anti-Corruption Commission of Seychelles (ACCS).

"Due to this limited focus, many potential whistleblowers are not adequately protected. The rights and responsibilities of whistleblowers are not explicitly outlined in the current laws, nor are the types of protection that are available. There are also no procedures for internal or public reporting; instead, the reporting methods are restricted to external disclosures," he said.

"The absence of a robust whistleblower protection law creates significant challenges. It leads to uncertainty in addressing retaliation, offers limited legal recourse, and fails to require employers to implement necessary disclosure procedures. Protecting whistleblowers is essential for the establishment of a robust and effective system of accountability," added Ally.

Seychelles is getting help in drafting of the legislation from the UNODC, the ACCS and Transparency Initiative Seychelles (TIS). (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

He said, "By offering legal safeguards, we encourage more individuals to come forward, leading to greater transparency and the exposure of potential risks and malpractices."

Seychelles is being aided in the drafting of the legislation by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the ACCS and Transparency Initiative Seychelles (TIS).

"The protection of reporting persons and whistleblowers is repeatedly referred to as one of the most effective tools to prevent, detect and ultimately prosecute corruption cases," said Isatou Batonon, the programme officer for the Africa Anti-Corruotion Hub within the UNODC.

She said, "A robust reporting and protection system is a cornerstone of the fight against corruption and contributes to institutional accountability in line with Sustainable Development Goal 16" of the United Nations.

Batonon explained that the objective of this workshop is to provide in-depth information on the latest international standards applicable to the protection of whistle-blowers and analyse the proposed bill, together with experts and participants, and to finalise its drafting process.

The legislation is expected to define the rights and responsibilities of all involved parties, ensuring the effective enforcement of the law. It will also establish safe and secure mechanisms to allow whistleblowers to disclose information without facing prejudice.