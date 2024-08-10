Air Seychelles to start first flight to Reunion on Dec. 30

The national carrier will operate one weekly direct flight to Reunion on December 30, 2024, January 6, 13, and 18 in 2025. (Tourism Seychelles)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Air Seychelles will set off on its first-ever flight to Reunion, a French Overseas Department, on December 30, as part of seasonal direct flights between the two destinations to bolster connectivity and promote tourism exchange.

According to Tourism Seychelles, the national carrier will operate one weekly direct flight to Reunion on December 30, 2024, January 6, 13, 18, 2025 which will include a technical stop in Mauritius.

The inaugural flight on December 30 will depart from Roland Garros Airport at 2.50 pm and arrive in Seychelles at 5.25 pm.

Seychelles' national carrier will fly to the Reunion on January 6, 13, and 18 in 2025. The flights on January 6, 13 and 18 in 2025 will depart Seychelles at 8 am and land in Reunion Island at 10.35 am.

Air Seychelles' chief executive officer, Sandy Benoiton, said, “Building on the positive response received upon announcing the signing of the SPA agreement with Air Austral last month, we are delighted to launch this seasonal service to coincide with the holidays and offer a hassle free journey to the Seychelles in time for the new year."

On her side, Bernadette Willemin, director general for Destination Marketing at Tourism Seychelles, expressed excitement about the new flights.

“The introduction of Air Seychelles flights to Reunion marks a significant milestone that is set to boost visitor arrivals to Seychelles. This strategic initiative promises Reunionais tourists enhanced accessibility to our pristine beaches, vibrant cultural experiences, and unparalleled attractions, reinforcing Seychelles' position as a premier tourism destination in the Indian Ocean region," she said.

This new route underscores the commitment of Tourism Seychelles and Air Seychelles to facilitate seamless travel experiences and foster greater cultural exchange between Seychelles and Reunion.

Meanwhile, Air Seychelles and Air Austral have a partnership through a special prorate agreement (SPA) allowing their respective customers to travel between Seychelles and Reunion on one ticket.

This was agreed after the decision by Air Austral to cancel their nonstop route between Seychelles and Reunion. Discussions were initiated with Air Seychelles to offer continuity of service between the two islands.

Under the agreement, Air Seychelles flies travellers going to Reunion to Mauritius while Air Austral makes the trip from Mauritius to Reunion.

Air Seychelles currently operates between Seychelles and Mauritius three times a week - Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays - offering passengers a range of dates to plan their holidays and connections.

Air Seychelles operates regionally to Colombo in Sri Lanka, Tel Aviv in Israel, Johannesburg in South Africa, Mumbai in India, and Mauritius, with its Airbus A320NEOs.