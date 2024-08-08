Seychelles' President to attend inauguration of President Paul Kagame
Ramkalwan will attend the ceremony on August 11. (State House)
The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, will join other heads of state in Kigali, Rwanda, on August 11 for the swearing-in ceremony of President Paul Kagame, State House said on Thursday.
Kagame was re-elected after a landslide victory in July, winning 99.18 percent of the vote. The 66-year-old has been the President of Rwanda since April 2000.