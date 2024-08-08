Seychelles' President to attend inauguration of President Paul Kagame

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, will join other heads of state in Kigali, Rwanda, on August 11 for the swearing-in ceremony of President Paul Kagame, State House said on Thursday.

Kagame was re-elected after a landslide victory in July, winning 99.18 percent of the vote. The 66-year-old has been the President of Rwanda since April 2000.