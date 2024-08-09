Seychelles introduces stricter measures on trade of Aldabra giant tortoise

With immediate effect, a moratorium will be placed on approving any new licenses for breeding and export of the tortoises. (Rich Baxter, IOTA)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday approved a proposal to implement stricter measures and enhance regulatory frameworks for the trade of Aldabra giant tortoises, a protected species.

As Seychelles has a significant population of Aldabra giant tortoises, the local regulatory framework will be aligned with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) standards.

With rising concerns about illegal trade and exploitation of these tortoises, the new measures will include enhanced monitoring and enforcement by the CITES Management Authority, which will impose stricter penalties for non-compliance and illegal activities.

With immediate effect, a moratorium will be placed on approving any new licenses for breeding and export of the tortoises.

CITES is a global agreement among governments to regulate or ban international trade in species under threat. In Seychelles, it is managed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Climate Change and the Environment and part of the ministry's role is to ensure that the trade is legal, sustainable, and can be traced.

"We feel that the species are under threat potentially because of illegal poaching and trading of such tortoises," said Vice President Ahmed Afif, in a press briefing on Friday.

"We see that imports in other countries suggest a large number being sent, but our export figures on our side suggest that there is illegal trading," he said.

The Aldabra Atoll, one of Seychelles' UNESCO World Heritage sites, is home to one of the largest Aldabra giant tortoise habitats. The species is listed as vulnerable by the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Afif said if Seychelles does not control the illegal trade and exploitation at the early stages, it risks losing the species, and "the new measures send a clear message to the world that we are serious where conservation is concerned and protecting our heritage."

He added that the officers from the Ministry of Environment will meet with those from the Ministry of Finance to establish the new fines aimed at discouraging people from doing this type of business.

The environment officials will decide on the size of tortoises that may be exported and will meet those from finance to agree on the new penalties.

Meanwhile, the penalties for poaching and trading of wild animals and birds in Seychelles were increased through an amendment to the Wild Animals and Birds Protection Act last month to protect the diverse wildlife.

According to the revised legislation, individuals found guilty of offences against the Act could face a minimum fine of SCR25,000 ($1,700) not exceeding SCR1 million ($67,000), or a maximum of 7 years imprisonment, or both. The previous penalties established in 2001 were considerably lower with a minimum fine of SCR5000 ($334) and a maximum fine of SCR500,000 ($33,400), along with a maximum imprisonment term of two years, or both fines and imprisonment.