5 sailors from Seychelles to compete at Benghazi International Sailing Opening Regatta 2024

The Seychelles delegation for Libya includes five athletes and two officials. (Seychelles Yachting Association)

Seychelles is sending a team to the inaugural Benghazi International Sailing Opening Regatta 2024, a prestigious event organised by the Libyan Sailing Federation (LSWF) from August 11 to 14, in Benghazi, Libya.

The Seychelles delegation, which includes five athletes and two officials, will represent the nation across various sailing categories showcasing a diverse range of sailing talents.

The athletes competing are Dean Mathiot, who will compete in the International Laser Class Association 7 (ILCA7) category, while Sitraka Ramanantsoa and Mervin Constance compete in kite surfing.

Dominic Esparon and Elisha Moustache will be racing in the optimist class, which is for young sailors up to 15 years old.

The delegation will be led by team leader and coach Roy Govinden, accompanied by Jeffrey Moustache.

The Libyan Sailing Federation is covering most costs related to the competition, with additional support provided by the Seychelles Yachting Association.

This collaborative effort underscores the strong international ties and support within the sailing community, according an official.

The regatta marks an exciting opportunity for Seychelles to showcase its sailing prowess on an international stage and engage in meaningful competition with peers from around the world.

"We are thrilled to participate in the Benghazi International Sailing Opening Regatta," said Chantal Hoffman from the Seychelles Yachting Association.

She said, "This event not only highlights the talent of our athletes but also strengthens our international relationships in the sailing community. We are grateful for the support from the Libyan Sailing Federation and look forward to representing Seychelles with pride."

Windsurfers Kandasamy, Gardette and Languila. (Seychelles Yachting Association) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Meanwhile, three other sailors have also left Seychelles to compete in the Turkish National Championship League and the International Funboard Class Association (IFCA) FIN & FOIL Slalom European Championship, also taking place in Turkey from August 14 to 18.

The three athletes are Jean-Marc Gardette, Jules Kandasamy, and Jacquelin Languila.

The IFCA, formed in 1985, is a Class Member of World Sailing and has the rights to award World and Continental Championship titles. It is also involved in the development of all the funboard disciplines – racing, expression and speed and organises championships all over the world.