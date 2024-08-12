Four German crew members in distress rescued by Seychelles Coast Guard

All four crew members were safely transferred to Patrol Ship Zoroaster and brought to Port Victoria. (Seychelles Defence Forces)

Four German nationals, who are crew members onboard the vessel S/Y Moana, were rescued by the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) in a search and rescue mission.

According to a press release from the SDF on Monday, the operation was a collaborative effort involving the Seychelles Coast Guard, the National Information-sharing and Coordination Centre (NISCC), and the Seychelles Maritime Safety Authority (SMSA).

SDF said that on August 9, the Seychelles Coast Guard Maritime Operations Centre (MOC) received an emergency report from the German Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre regarding an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) alert from the German-flagged vessel.

"The sailing yacht had departed from Port Victoria on August 7, 2024, en route to Sri Lanka. At the time the distress signal was received, the vessel was located approximately 305 nautical miles northeast of Mahe Island," said SDF.

It added that preliminary information from local agencies indicated that the vessel was experiencing engine failure, and there were no other vessels in the vicinity able to assist.

"The Seychelles Coast Guard promptly deployed Patrol Ship Zoroaster to the scene. Upon reaching S/Y Moana, it was confirmed that the vessel had suffered engine failure, as well as damage to its mast and rudder. Due to adverse weather conditions and the severity of the damage, the SCG vessel was unable to tow S/Y Moana back to Port Victoria," said SDF.

All four crew members were safely transferred to Patrol Ship Zoroaster and brought to Port Victoria, and arrived safely at 8 am on Monday.

The Seychelles Defence Forces commend the coordinated efforts of all agencies involved in ensuring the safety of the crew and the successful completion of the operation.