Seychelles' Special Forces Unit and UK's Royal Marines conduct joint training exercises on jungle warfare 

The Seychelles Special Forces Unit (SFU) and the Royal Marine Boarding Team from HMS Lancaster took part in three days of joint training exercises aimed at strengthening the cooperation between the two units, ahead of the ship's second visit to the island nation.

According to a press statement from the British High Commission in Seychelles, over the first two days, the two groups conducted 'green-skills' training at the Cap Ternay training area. This included jungle patrolling, observation drills, reaction to ambush drills and close target reconnaissance. The last day of the exercise saw the Royal Marine Boarding Team move to the SFU's Barbarons ranges for familiarisation with their weapons and tactical live firing exercises on both 9mm and 7.62mm weapons.

The training exercise provided the first opportunity for many years for the UK and Seychelles to work together on basic soldiering skills, enabling closer collaboration in a tropical jungle environment warfare.

Ambush drills at Cap Ternay. (British High Commission) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

British High Commissioner Jeff Glekin had the opportunity to observe the training on August 12 where he met with both teams. The SFU Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Didace Hoareau, as well as the Land Forces Commander of the Seychelles Defence Force, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Hollanda, were also able to visit and view the training.

Commenting on the UK-Seychelles collaboration, Hoareau said, "The joint interactions between the SFU personnel and the British Royal Marines is a great opportunity for the SFU because modern warfare is always changing. The British commando has more exposure and experience in warfare, and they bring new knowledge and techniques, which will be a plus for our Special Forces. The interactions help in sharing knowledge in various tactics from both forces. We welcome more of those interactions in the near future."

High Commissioner Jeff Glekin met with the teams at the training exercise. (British High Commission) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Major Richard Kettle, a Royal Marine and the UK International Liaison Officer at the Regional Coordination Operations Centre in Seychelles highlighted, "The collaborative training between the Royal Marines and the Seychelles SFU serves as a continuation of the UK's ongoing partnership in Seychelles in building regional stability and security. This exercise provided the Seychelles SFU with a great opportunity to enhance their ground warfare operations and advance their capabilities."

Glekin said, "I am proud to have brought the Royal Marines to Seychelles again. The UK and Seychelles are maritime nations – we understand that our safety and economic security starts at sea. I am impressed by the young men and women in the SFU, and I am committed to continue to support people-to-people partnerships such as these."