Beijing says Chinese, Philippine ships 'collided' in disputed South China Sea

This handout photo taken and released by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on August 19, 2024 shows damage to the Coast Guard ship BRP Cape Engano (MRRV-4411) following a collision with a Chinese coast guard vessel near Sabina Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. Chinese and Philippine vessels collided on August 19 during a confrontation near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the two countries said.

(AFP) - Chinese and Philippine vessels "collided" Monday during a confrontation near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, Beijing's state media said, citing the Chinese coast guard.

"Despite multiple warnings from the Chinese side, the Philippine vessel 4410 deliberately collided with China's 21551 vessel," state broadcaster CCTV said, citing China Coast Guard spokesperson Geng Yu.

Beijing has continued to press its claims to almost the entire South China Sea despite an international tribunal ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

China and the Philippines have had repeated confrontations in the South China Sea in recent months, including around a warship grounded years ago by Manila on the contested Second Thomas Shoal that now hosts a garrison.

"Philippine Coast Guard vessels... illegally entered the waters near the Xianbin Reef in the Nansha Islands without permission from the Chinese government," the CCTV report said, using the Chinese names for the Sabina Shoal and the Spratly Islands.

"The China Coast Guard took control measures against the Philippine vessels in accordance with the law."

China accused the Philippine vessels of acting "in an unprofessional and dangerous manner, resulting in a glancing collision".

"We sternly warn the Philippine side to immediately cease its infringement and provocations," Geng was quoted as saying.

State news agency Xinhua reported that the incident took place at 3:24 am local time (1924 GMT Sunday).

It also said the Philippine coast guard ship had then entered waters near the Second Thomas Shoal around 6 am.

