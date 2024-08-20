UNECA study on cruise tourism in Seychelles evaluates cost-benefit

The project aims to evaluate the cost-benefit aspects of this burgeoning cruise tourism sector in Seychelles. (Seychelles News Agency)

Key players in the cruise tourism sector in Seychelles are meeting the representatives of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) until Thursday to provide input to a study being carried out to understand the cruise sector.

The project aims to evaluate the cost-benefit aspects of this burgeoning cruise tourism sector in Seychelles and following the situational analysis conducted by UNECA delegates in April, the consultants have compiled a preliminary analysis report based on their findings.

"This is the chance to present the information gathered in April to the partners to get their feedback," said Paul Lebon, director general for Destination Planning and Development in the Department of Tourism.

The information collected in the situational analysis held in April was presented to the stakeholders in the workshop held at the Olympic House at Roche Caiman.

At the time of the initial study, UNECA representatives collected data to analyse on a socio-cultural, environmental and economic basis. Among the areas highlighted are market trends and forecasts, current policies affecting the cruise sector in Seychelles and policy updates and future directions.

The sector's important stakeholders such as destination management companies (DMC), shipping agencies and the Seychelles Ports Authority, were given a platform to not only provide feedback but to also make realistic comparisons of the statistics and the data collected as well as determine areas that there is lack of information.

Lebon revealed that once the consultation phase is completed, the UNECA team will go back to work on the new information they have collected during the workshop, to draft a plan.

"In a few months we will have a plan that will be validated and authenticated which will lead us towards having an action plan after which we can develop a strategy, " he said.

However, Lebon explained that before the strategy is developed, there will be a series of surveys carried out.

He added that once UNECA completes the study will put the island state "in a better position to know who does what in the scheme of things and who will lead to achieve our objectives."

The data being used dates back to 2019 and Lebon said, "The statistics reflect a time when cruise tourism was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic - this was a time of quarantine on board vessels and a time when cruise ships were not coming into the country."

He added that the chosen year provides a good starting point because cruises experienced a good year back then.

On his part, UNECA consultant Dr. Pius Obunga said that the cruise industry in Seychelles is "positive, I would say it contributes to the economy, but we need to minimise the costs and maximise the profits as we move on."

For its 2022-2023 cruise season, Seychelles - an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean - welcomed 38 vessels with around 68,000 visitors.