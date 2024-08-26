Rehabilitation works in Seychelles' Baie Ternay wetland  supports healthier marine life and ecosystem

The Baie Ternay Marine National Park is situated on the northwestern coast of Mahe in the Port Glaud district. (Programme & Development Coordination Section)

(Seychelles News Agency) - An initiative to improve healthy marine life and ecosystems of wetland areas, by ensuring the flow of fresh and sea water in wetland areas, as a way of preventing pollution, has resulted in signs of recovery of the Baie Ternay wetland in the western part of the main island of Mahe.

The rehabilitation works, aimed at diversifying the freshwater marsh ecosystem by reopening channels, improving the flow and exchange of salt and freshwater, and creating additional habitats for various species to thrive, have been completed after four months.

Part of the government of Seychelles-GEF-UNDP "A Ridge to Reef Approach for the Integrated Management of Marine, Coastal, and Terrestrial Ecosystems in Seychelles" project, the rehabilitation work aims at improving the overall condition of the Baie Ternay Marine National Park.

"The wetland area was not healthy because it had only one dominant species, and that is a clear indication that the area is not a healthy habitat. There were also signs of low oxygen levels in the water, hypoxic water, in some areas in the marsh, which posed a major threat to the wildlife in the marsh," explained Didier Dogley, the consultant overseeing the project, and also former environment minister.

Under Dogley's guidance, a 6,000-square-meter wetland section underwent rehabilitation work.

"Projects like these are easy to plan on paper, but the final product needs to be adapted as you do the work. For instance, we had thought the wetland area would be flat, but with Cap Ternay, it was different," added Dogley.

Preliminary hydrological studies conducted before the project began also indicated that the water in the area was partially polluted, suggesting that it was not flushing out correctly. To tackle this issue, a 160-metre channel was dug to facilitate proper water circulation between the hills and the sea. Additionally, ferns were cleared to create more space for better water flow.

Speaking on behalf of the Seychelles Parks and Gardens Authority (SPGA), a partner that facilitated the project, Nassirah Dorby said, "As the area falls under the Baie Ternay Marine National Park, we ensured compliance with our laws and regulations. The project has proceeded smoothly and aligns well with SPGA's conservation efforts."

The Baie Ternay Marine National Park is situated on the northwestern coast of Mahe in the Port Glaud district and borders the Morne Seychellois National Park. The park is a living national treasure containing an array of ecosystems, from wetlands, seagrass beds, mud flats, rocky shores, and coral reefs.

Designated as a marine national park in June 1979, Baie Ternay also has one of the largest shallow seagrass beds on Mahe – the main island of Seychelles' archipelago in the western Indian Ocean. The seagrass beds act as a nursery for many species, including squid, a staple food for many fish, and a favourite resting place for the feathertail stingray. Other species that can be found in the park include lemon sharks, sea anemone fish, whale sharks, and pearl bubble coral.

The next phase of rehabilitation involves replanting the coastal marsh area with native and endemic plants. In collaboration with the Seychelles Prison Services, an additional 6,000 square metres of ferns in and around the mangrove are expected to be cleared, creating better conditions for the reproduction, harvesting, and propagation of new mangrove seedlings.

According to Dogley, the fruits of the project's labour are already evident, with various marine life emerging within the wetland area, signalling the positive impact of rehabilitation efforts.