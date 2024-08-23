Harris accepts Democratic presidential nomination

US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves as she leaves the stage on the fourth and last day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 22, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the party’s nomination for president today at the DNC which ran from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

(AFP) - Kamala Harris on Thursday accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, telling a roaring crowd of supporters that she would chart "a new way forward."

"On behalf of the people, on behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender or the language your grandmother speaks... I accept your nomination," the vice president said.

Acknowledging that not all people listening were supporters, Harris said the November election against Donald Trump is "a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past, a chance to chart a new way forward -- not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans."

"I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations," she said. "The future is always worth fighting for. And that's the fight we are in right now. A fight for America's future."

