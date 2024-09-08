Sey Glow: Vegan candles from Seychelles inspired by culture and traditions 

The use of vegan candles made using plant-based waxes instead of animal-derived ingredients is a worldwide trend and in Seychelles it is no exception as Sey Glow, from Praslin Island, has ventured into this type of business.

Beverley Green, owner of Sey Glow, a candlemaking business she owns along with her husband Craig, is producing plant-based materials to to make vegan, eco-friendly candles on Praslin Island, the second most populated island of Seychelles.

Green told SNA that when deciding on the name she wanted something that would represent Seychelles, hence the abbreviation Sey, but also a name that would allow her to diversify her products, as she intends to add more products to the brand.

"I think I chose glow because it reminded me of candlelight but could also be linked to skin care for example, if we chose to go down that path in the future. I did not want to choose a name that would restrict the kind of products we could offer," she explained.

The inspiration for Sey Glow

Green said she was a nail technician and beautician and had been in the beauty industry for nearly 10 years with her own salon on Praslin but after a really bad injury, she had to rethink her business plans.

"This is where candle making came in, I still work as a nail technician, but candle making has given me the chance to reduce my hours in the salon and focus on something therapeutic that I can put lots of hours in on my good days instead of having to worry about so much on my bad days. It has allowed me to take a step back a bit as long hours in the salon would lead to a lot of painful days because of my injury but has still allowed me to contribute financially to my household," she said.

Green said she lost a mother figure on her 30th birthday, so she officially launched the business on Women's Day on March 8 last year.

The candles are produced using plant-based materials. (Mandy Bertin) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Sey Glow collections

"Our first is the Seychelles Collection inspired by our people, culture, and traditions. I wanted to create a product that could be appreciated locally, but that you would also find on a coffee table, let's say in London that would become sort of a centrepiece and create good conversation. Someone could pick up the candle and be like " Wow this smells nice, where is the Seychelles?" and take it from there," said Green.

"I chose the specific names to create a distinct personality for this collection, to set us apart from other candle businesses, and to showcase our uniqueness as a country. As a Seychellois woman, I can pick up one of our 'Fanm Kreol' (Creole Woman) candles for example and it just creates this sense of pride and makes a perfect gift," she shared.

The prices range from SCR250 ($18.6) to SCR600 ($45) currently and are available at several locations including Island Stress Relief on Praslin, The Skin Bar, Sasha's Beauty Box, Koral Souvenir Boutique, Seychelles Travellers Edition and Lo Brizan.

Green said for the materials in her candles she did a lot of market research and testing beforehand and found that a lot of the imported candle brands in Seychelles are full of toxic chemicals and are made of harmful waxes.

"I chose coconut wax, which is one of the cleanest waxes you will find and our brand is focused on using sustainable products, that are handmade with premium fragrance oils that are both paraben and phthalate-free. I chose to venture into vegan products as I wanted to reduce our carbon footprint in an ever-growing world that is becoming more and more conscious of the environmental impacts of products," she added.

Sey Glow is in the process of launching its second collection, named after Green's aunt Jane, the mother figure mentioned earlier.

"She loved candles and I wanted to create a collection in her memory to honour her impact on my life and that of my family. I also want to make cold compressed soaps, but I want to take my time and not rush into creating new products. It has only been a year that we have been in business, and I want to make sure everything we create matches the energy I want to put out there. The goal is to create a local brand identity that we can pass onto our children," Green added.

Constraints in this business

"I would have to say starting capital, most stockists want to work on a commission basis, which means you stock products at their location and are paid after every sales month. This can be especially hard when you are just starting as you do not have sufficient cash flow to buy new products, as well as keep stockists well stocked whilst investing in new product ideas, so you need a lot of discipline," she said.

Green told SNA that comparison is also a constraint and some consumers do not understand that you cannot compare a factory-made candle with a handmade one, it is like comparing night and day.

"I think we have a long way to go in terms of understanding the value of handmade products and ingredients like paraffin wax versus coconut wax, fragrance oils versus premium oils. Availability of materials is also another constraint, most if not all the raw materials are not available locally which makes it very expensive to make the final product," she added.

On the opportunity for new business ventures, she said, "I feel like there is a lack of opportunity, if you are new you need to knock on several doors before one opens for you. A lot of people won't even consider working with you as they already have a 'local supplier' so it can be harder. I feel like artisans and artists, in general, tend to struggle, we do not get a lot of visibility, there are not a lot of activities that involve us, and there is a lack of recognition for our work. I do believe though that things will improve in time and continue to be hopeful for the future."

The need to be different

"I am not the only candle maker in Seychelles nor am I the first. We have so many retailers that import major candle brands and the market is saturated so it is important to have a strong brand identity and image so that you can stand out," she remarked.

The entrepreneur pointed out that the type of wax used is also a vital component. The majority of factory-made candles are made using petroleum-based paraffin wax, as oil is used to make paraffin its production releases stored carbon into the atmosphere furthering the greenhouse effect.

"Not only is it a toxic production process but these types of candles also release toxic chemicals into your home when you burn them which have been linked to endocrine disruption, reproductive problems and even cancer. We have chosen to make our candles from a coconut and soy wax blend that is vegan, eco-friendly, non-toxic, and sourced sustainably," she concluded.

"Burn time is also another factor. The vegan candles burn slower because of the type of wax we use, natural waxes have a much longer burn time which means a longer-lasting candle. They also have a very strong cold throw, which means they smell good even when they are not lit," said Green.