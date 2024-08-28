Algeria and Seychelles to expand cooperation in education, health

Seychelles and Algeria will reinforce their existing relationship by further cooperation in key sectors such as education and health, said the newly accredited Algerian ambassador on Tuesday.

Filali Ghouini made the announcement after presenting his credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House.

He told reporters that the two countries are looking to facilitate students from Seychelles to obtain Algerian university scholarships. The two countries will also continue to work together in the areas of capacity building and exchanging expertise in the tourism and agriculture sectors.

Ghouini said the two countries had "solidarity in cooperation on different issues and have similar positions in African and international issues."

They also discussed the newly signed Bilateral Air Service Agreement between the two countries.

On Monday, Ghouini made a courtesy visit to the principal secretary for Foreign Affairs, Vivianne Fock-Tave.

Fock Tave conveyed the appreciation of Seychelles' government for the support from Algeria since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in September 1976.

Discussions also focused on issues related to the African Union, cooperation in the health sector, and possible exchanges of expertise, notably in the fields of agriculture and tourism.

Ghouini will be based in Antananarivo, Madagascar.