Seychelles' Sportsman of the Year 2023 to retire from boxing in December 2024

Seychelles well-known heavyweight boxer, Keddy Agnes, has announced his retirement from the sport at the end of 2024.

Agnes' announcement comes a month after the Seychelles Aquatic Federation announced the retirement of top Seychellois female swimmer Felicity Passion. This means that the Seychelles' Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year for 2023 are both retiring.

The 30-year-old boxer has been performing in high-level competitions for many years but after failing to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games, he has decided to concentrate on his work in the Seychelles Police rather than boxing.

Agnes will go down as one of the best boxers Seychelles has produced, in recent years, with his strength in the ring being talked about by Seychellois of all ages.

"I will not be competing for another Olympic Games qualification as this will be my last year in the sport. I will be going for my last African Championship in October of this year, and that will be it," he told SNA.

The two-time Sportsman of the Year award winner explained that he will continue to get involved with the sport and will be looking to help the younger boxers, although he revealed that a lot has to change for him to change his mind.

Agnes had a great 2023 in which he won a gold medal at the Indian Ocean Island Games (IOIG) and a silver medal at the African Championships in Cameroon. He also finished third at the Olympic qualification tournament in Senegal.

This year has been quiet and Agnes mostly competed in Olympic qualifying tournaments but despite his efforts was unable to secure a spot in the Paris Games.

"My only regret is that I have not qualified for the Olympic Games, as I have represented Seychelles at almost other competitions aside from that one. I have tried my best to qualify, but I have been unlucky," he told SNA.

Agnes said that he sees a lot of potential in the other young boxers coming up and explained that the young athletes need to continue to get exposure to international competitions for them to improve.

"There are many motivated boxers here, such as Dasheil Fanchette, Joshua Cousin, and others, who if they continue to push on, nothing will be impossible," he added.

Agnes has represented Seychelles at various levels, representing the island nation at the Commonwealth Games, Francophonie Games, African Games, and Indian Ocean Island Games, whete he won numerous medals internationally for Seychelles.

While many will be hoping that Agnes will change his mind and continue to fight for that Olympic qualification, the boxer is urging the younger generation of athletes to remain motivated and continue to work hard, if they are to achieve the things that he has accomplished.