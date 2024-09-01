"In Situ" exhibition at National Art Gallery in Seychelles showcases 5 artists

'In Situ' is from Latin and means 'in position', is the the title of this exhibition. (Creative Seychelles Agency)

The works of five local artists are being shown in an "In Situ" exhibition at the National Art Gallery in its efforts to promote Seychelles' art alongside international works of art organised by the Creative Seychelles Agency (CSA) from August 23 to October 5.

The Agency's executive director, Emmanuel D'Offay, told reporters, "It is essential that the National Gallery - the most important exhibition space in the country - showcases local contemporary work, but we also need to exhibit work from outside Seychelles which can inform and inspire Seychellois artists."

The term 'In Situ' is from Latin and means 'in position', is the the title of this exhibition and refers to the fact that the principal large format works, 12 in all, have been created inside the gallery, from July 22 to August 20.

Kipau, Zsaklin Miklos and Jude Ally are three artists showing their work in the exhibition; all three are established names on the art scene.

Ally has his artwork currently on show at the Venice Biennale, while Kipao held an exhibition at the Eden Art Space in 2022.

The two have worked on a painting for this latest exhibition, in what the Agency described as a canvas using their approaches in collegiality and mutual respect.

The other established artist also showing her work In Situ is Miklos - who has contributed two canvases to the exhibition. There are also budding Seychellois artists, Angela Marzorcchi and Hyara Louys, from the Seychelles Institute of Art and Design (SIAD).

"Exhibiting young and emerging artists is also a priority for us, as long as the quality of the work is appropriate," D'Offay said, explaining their inclusion in the exhibition.

While those taking part in the exhibition did not have a specific theme to work with, the Agency explained that there were no restrictions other than that the works have to be pure abstractions painted onto canvas. Artists were also encouraged to use non-conventional tools to apply and manipulate the paint.

"Such paintings can often evolve from a less specific concept than would be the case in, say, a portrait or landscape painting, and improvisation and experimentation have always been significant elements of the creative energy driving abstract works," said Creative Seychelles Agency.