Seychelles' parliamentary delegation at 2024 Interregional Seminar on the Achievement of the SDGs

From left: Loizeau, Mancienne, Contoret and Pillay - the members of the Seychelles' delegation. (National Assembly)

The Speaker of the Seychelles National Assembly, Roger Mancienne, has emphasised the interconnectedness of the world and the implications of global events at the 2024 Interregional Seminar on the Achievement of the SDGs for parliaments of developing countries, in his presentation.

The event was together with the held together with Commemoration of the 40th Anniversary of the National People's Congress (NPC's) Membership to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Beijing, China, from August 19 to 28.

The Seychelles' delegation also comprised the Leader of the Opposition, Sebastien Pillay, from the main opposition party United Seychelles, Norbert Loizeau, the elected member of the central Bel Air district, and the director of the Office of the Clerk, Brigitte Contoret.

The opening ceremony, held in the Great Hall of the People, was undertaken by the Chairman of the National People's Congress, Zhao Leji, and attended by all speakers and heads of delegations.

A notable highlight was the meeting of speakers with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who made a call to action for the advocation and promotion of "an equal and orderly multi-polar world and an inclusive economic globalisation that benefits all."

This was followed by the opening ceremony of the 2024 Interregional Seminar on the Achievement of the SDGs for Parliaments of Developing Countries under the theme "Stronger Inter-Parliamentary Exchanges for Better Achievement of the SDGs."

In his presentation under the theme "Jointly upholding peace and stability for common development and prosperity," Mancienne underlined the significance of peace and stability to the world's achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He also emphasised the vital role of parliaments in creating a more progressive world based on mutual cooperation.

Mancienne expressed his appreciation for China's sustained engagement with the IPU and the global parliamentary network and said, "As a leader in the world economy, China's unwavering commitment to peace and stability is certainly welcome."

Pillay also gave a presentation under the theme "Synergising development strategies for a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation." The presentation outlined the importance of global prosperity and inclusive economic globalisation.

The Global Development Initiative seeks to achieve the 2030 Agenda's Sustainable Development Goals by fostering equitable partnerships and promoting stronger, greener, and healthier global development.

Pillay said, "We must ensure that we defend and promote what the people need while emphasising the transfer of modern technologies, economic diversification, and international cooperation to build resilient, sustainable economies."