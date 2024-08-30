Seychelles' President to attend 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, will participate in the Ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, scheduled from September 4 to 6, State House said on Friday.

The summit will gather African leaders to engage in high-level discussions aimed at enhancing strategic communication and coordination, reinforcing the foundation for the continued development of China-Africa relations, according to a press statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs.



The 2024 forum, themed "Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future," will serve as a platform for furthering mutual cooperation.



The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) was established in 2000 as a uni-multilateral partnership platform between China and 53 African states.

FOCAC has been held successfully eight times since it was established and the last edition was held in 2021 in Dakar, Senegal.