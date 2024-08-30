Seychelles to build more reclaimed land at Providence Industrial area

Seychelles will embark on a multi-phased land reclamation project at the Providence Industrial Area by the end of the year, once the environmental impact assessment (EIA ) is done, to cater to an ever growing demand for land for business use, a top government official said on Wednesday.

The areas for reclamation Providence Zone 18 lagoon area, Providence Zone 5, and Providence Zone 20 are subject to approval of EIA.

The benefits of the reclaimed land are an increase in industrial land supply with 346 more plots, enabling awaiting applicants, if successful through tender, to be assisted with land for business development and create more investment opportunities and economic prosperity.

Speaking to the press, the Minister for Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry, Devika Vidot, revealed the government's plans recently in a consultative meeting held with various interested parties who have already applied for a plot of land at the industrial estate.

The authorities will make the land available for businesses involved in light manufacturing as well as other industrial purposes.

When explaining the reason for such a decision, Vidot said there was already a great demand for a plot on the estate that vastly surpassed the authorities' abilities to supply. There are currently over 1,200 applicants on its waiting list for a plot of land.

"Access to land remains a great challenge to the government, as it is stopping you from expanding your businesses, leaving you unable to employ more people or train them, which means as a country we are missing out on these opportunities," she said.

Meanwhile, the project to reclaim the land at Providence is still in the environmental impact assessment stage.

Once completed, Vidot said it is only when the IEA is done and approval is given that the authorities will go ahead with the reclamation. Businesses currently waiting for a plot of land are expected to have access to them in 2026.

Vidot said the authorities will apply stringent rules when reviewing applications for the newly reclaimed land. This will include proof that the applicants have the means to properly develop their plots.