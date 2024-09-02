Israel court orders end to strike pushing for Gaza hostage deal

Security forces deploy as families and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip since October hold a rally calling for their release in Tel Aviv on September 2, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant Hamas movement. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)

(AFP) - An Israeli labour court on Monday ordered a halt to a strike called by the country's largest union to support a deal that would secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

"We are issuing a nationwide order to forbid the strike that was launched, stating that the strike must stop today" effective immediately, the Tel Aviv Labour Court said in its ruling seen by AFP, citing the "politically motivated" nature of the strike.

The court ruling came after Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich -- a far-right leader who opposes a truce in the war -- called on the court to move to ban the strike.

The court pointed to a statement by Histadrut union's chairman to determine the strike was not called for economic reasons.

"We cannot stand by while our children are being murdered in the tunnels in Gaza," the union's chairman Arnon Bar-David said on Sunday to explain the need for a strike.

The union is authorised to call for strikes only economic reasons and workers' rights but not over political issues.

The Histadrut trade union called a nationwide strike beginning at 6:00 am (0300 GMT) Monday.

Mass demonstrations erupted on Sunday after the army announced troops had recovered the bodies of six hostages from Gaza.

The health ministry said the six had been shot from close range by Hamas.

Parts of Israel were shuttered after the strike, though several sectors were unaffected.

Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv saw some flights delayed, and none at all for two hours leading up to 10:00 am.

Tel Aviv and the northern coastal city of Haifa heeded the strike calls, but not all municipalities slowed down or ceased their activities

