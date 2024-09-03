Illegal arms: Supreme Court rules former Seychelles' chief of defence forces has no case to answer

The Supreme Court of Seychelles on Monday ruled that the former Chief of the Defence Forces, Brigadier Leopold Payet, has no case to answer in the illegal possession of firearms case involving prominent businessman Mukesh Valabjhi and his wife, lawyer Laura Valabjhi.

The case relates to the seizure of more than 100 firearms and over 35,000 rounds of ammunition from the Valabhji home at Morne Blanc on November 18, 2021. This came after the couple was arrested in relation to a case of money laundering of a missing $50 million of funds granted to the government of Seychelles by the United Arab Emirates in 2002. Currently, only Mukesh Valabhji and former First Lady Sarah Zarqani Rene are awaiting the corruption trial.

Two other persons were charged by the Supreme Court in the same arms case, Leslie Benoiton – a senior officer in the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF), and Frank Marie - retired lieutenant colonel and presidential chief security officer.

Chief Justice Rony Govinden, who is presiding over the case, ruled that the prosecution had not built a prima facie case against Payet and that he was acting within his duties at the time.

All five accused had made submissions for no case to answer stating that the court would not be able to grant them a fair trial and that continuing would offend the court's sense of justice and propriety.

The accused claim there was an abuse of process, as CCTV footage of the day the house was searched at Morne Blanc was missing, a laptop also went missing from the Valabhji residence, and there was no clear line of succession when handling evidence.

The Supreme Court ruled however that the prosecution had presented a prima facie case meaning they had a case to answer.

In view of the recent fire at the Remand Centre at Bois de Rose, the Valabhji couple have not been able to give directives to their counsel, who are based in the UK.

For this reason, Govinden has granted the couple time to confer with their legal team before taking the next step in the trial.

The case has been adjourned until Thursday, September 5 at 2 pm.