Outrage and sorrow at death of Ugandan athlete Cheptegei

Long-distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei, 33, was assaulted after her Kenyan partner Dickson Ndiema Marangach reportedly snuck into her home in western Trans-Nzoia county on September 1, 2024 at around 2:00 pm while she and her children were at church, police said. (Photo by Ferenc ISZA / AFP)

(FILES) (From L to R) Kenya's Rosemary Wanjiru, Israel's Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, Uganda's Rebecca Cheptegei and Kenya's Selly Chepyego Kaptich compete in the women's marathon final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on August 26, 2023. A Ugandan marathoner who competed at the Paris Olympics is in intensive care after being set on fire alledgedly by her partner in Kenya, officials said on September 3, 2024, the latest horrific incident of gender-based violence in the East African country.

(AFP) - Outrage and sorrow greeted the death on Thursday of Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei, who succumbed to severe burns after being doused with petrol and set on fire by her boyfriend.

It was the latest horrific act of gender-based violence in the East African country, where activists have warned of a rising femicide epidemic.

Cheptegei's death has been described as "senseless" and "a despicable crime".

The 33-year-old long distance runner died at about 5:30 am (0230 GMT), the doctor treating her at a hospital in Eldoret in western Kenya told reporters.

"Her injuries were extensive and covered most parts of her body. It led to multiple organ failure," said Kimani Mbugua, head of the intensive care unit at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

"We tried our best but we did not succeed. Looking at her age and the over 80 percent burns she suffered, the hope of recovery was slim."

Police have said the man who carried out the attack in her home in Endebess in the western county of Trans-Nzoia was a Kenyan man identified as Cheptegei's partner, Dickson Ndiema Marangach.

Kenyan media reports said her two young daughters had witnessed the brutal assault.

It took place just weeks after Cheptegei had made her Olympic debut in the women's marathon at the Paris Games, where she finished in 44th.

Marangach was also injured in the incident, sustaining 30 percent burns. His current condition is not known.

- 'Vicious attack' -

The attack on Cheptegei made global headlines and has been widely condemned by the athletics community and women's rights groups.

Kenyan Sports Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said it was a "stark reminder" that more must be done to combat gender-based violence.

The Paris Olympics organisers voiced their "profound indignation and sadness" at her death.

"This despicable crime reminds us of the alarming reality of violence affecting too many women in society."

Uganda Olympic Committee chief Donald Rukare described it as a "vicious attack by her boyfriend".

"This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete."

The Kenya National Olympic Committee also described her death as a "profound loss".

"Rebecca's talent and perseverance as Uganda's Women's Marathon record holder and a Paris 2024 Olympian will always be remembered and celebrated."

Police said Marangach had sneaked into Cheptegei's home near the border with Uganda on Sunday afternoon while she was at church with her two children.

A police report said they were a couple who "constantly had family wrangles".

Her father Joseph Cheptegei has called for justice for his daughter.

He told reporters Thursday that the property where she lived with her sister and daughters was the source of the problems between the pair.

He had told Kenyan media earlier this week that Marangach had bought five litres of petrol and hid out in a chicken coop before the attack.

"He poured the petrol and lit her on fire. When she called her sister to help, he threatened her with a machete and she ran away."

- 'I cried for help' -

Kenya's The Standard newspaper reported that Cheptegei's daughters, aged nine and 11, had witnessed the assault.

"He kicked me while I tried to run to the rescue of my mother," it reported one of the girls as saying.

"I immediately cried out for help, attracting a neighbour who tried to extinguish the flames with water, but it was not possible."

The attack has again thrown a spotlight on domestic violence in Kenya.

In October 2021, record-breaking Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop, 25, was found stabbed to death at her home in the renowned Rift Valley running hub of Iten in a killing that shocked Kenya and the world of athletics.

Her estranged husband is on trial over her murder and has denied the charges.

In April 2022, Kenyan-born Bahrainian athlete Damaris Mutua was also found dead in Iten. Her partner is suspected of the killing.

Joan Chelimo, athlete and cofounder of Tirop's Angels, a group set up to combat gender-based violence after Tirop's death, said on Instagram she was "deeply shaken and outraged" by the attack on Cheptegei.

"This senseless violence must end."

Latest figures from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics published in January 2023 found that 34 percent of women had experienced physical violence since the age of 15.

In 2022 alone, Kenya recorded 725 femicide cases, according to a UN report, the highest number since data collection began in 2015.

