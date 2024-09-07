Youth sport: CJSOI Games 2025 to be held in Seychelles from July to August 

The flag for the Games in 2025 was handed over to Seychelles at the closing ceremony of the last one in Mauritius in December 2022. (Seychelles Nation)

The Indian Ocean Youth and Sport Commission (CJSOI) Games will be held in Seychelles from July 28 to August 10, 2024, and it has been confirmed that the Games will include 11 sporting disciplines for youths aged between 14 to 17 years.

The sports are judo, badminton, athletics, swimming, boxing, volleyball, football, basketball, sailing, beach soccer and weightlifting.

In a press conference on Thursday, the chief executive of the National Sports Council (NSC), Marc Arrisol, confirmed that a steering committee has been set up and is in the process of creating a local organising committee to ensure the Games run smoothly.

"The operations of the NSC is quite large and so it will be wise for us, just as in previous games, to get additional people in to take key positions for the games," said Arissol.

He added that they have identified people who have worked with previous Games organised in Seychelles to assist with this one.

One of the issues that continue to plague local sports when it comes to preparing for big games, is the delays in federations submitting the proper documents concerning their budgets and training plans for the athletes.

Arissol is appealing to all of them to submit all the relevant documents, with the required information, so that the NSC can proceed to offer the help needed.

"We want the federations to give detailed plans and budgets so that we can evaluate and offer them the financial assistance that is needed. I want to be clear that there will be a ceiling, for example, a federation can ask for two million (Seychelles rupees), but that will not necessarily be what we give out," added Arrisol.

Another big concern ahead of the Games in 2025 is the state of the local sporting facilities.

The CEO confirmed that they are receiving the necessary support from the government to ensure that all facilities are up to standard for the Games.

At the moment, the athletics track at Stad Linite is ready, while there are works still ongoing at other facilities, such as the Palais des Sports. There are also plans to renovate other venues, including the Roche Caiman Dojo, and the La Promenade Gymnasium, among others are in place.

For these games, there will not be a Games Village as is traditional for such events but Arrisol confirmed that athletes will be accommodated in several hotels in the country.

With the Games taking place at a time when most youths in Seychelles are in school, Arissol has explained that they are in discussions with the Ministry of Education.

"Next year will be quite different in terms of the school year, because we will have two big events that will disrupt the schools, and they are the Beach Soccer World Cup (May) and of course, the CJSOI Games," explained Arissol.

"We are in discussions with the Ministry for a proposed readjusting of their school calendar to ensure the youth can attend these events."

The CJSOI Games, introduced in 1994, have as prime objectives promoting friendship between the youth of the participating nations and fostering regional cooperation.

Seychelles, Mauritius, Madagascar, Reunion - a French overseas department - Djibouti, Mayotte and Comoros as the participating countries, with sports and cultural exchanges as part of the event.

The last Games were held in Mauritius in 2022 and Seychelles finished in third place with 45 medals, 12 gold, 12 silver, and 21 bronze. The winner of the event was Reunion, an overseas French Department, with 142 medals, 57 gold, 56 silver and 29 bronze. Mauritius was second with 138 medals - 46 gold, 44 silver and 48 bronze.