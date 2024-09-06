US Embassy and SYNC open Affiliate Youth Leadership Space in Seychelles

The centre, an initiative of the United States Embassy in collaboration with the Seychelles National Youth Council (SNYC), opened on Friday. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - A new centre, the Affiliate Youth Leadership Space, has opened in Seychelles' capital, Victoria, to help Seychellois youth develop their abilities.

The centre, an initiative of the United States Embassy in collaboration with the Seychelles National Youth Council (SNYC), opened on Friday.

In his address, American Ambassador to Seychelles and Mauritius, Henry Jardine, explained that the centre aims to be "a dynamic hub whether you are seeking resources from the U.S., sparking new ideas or developing the skills to become tomorrow's leaders."

Young people visiting the space will benefit from educational and cultural programmes, which Jardine said, "Are building bridges between Seychelles and the United States, bringing our nations closer together and creating a brighter future for all."

The U.S. Embassy and SNYC have been working on the project for the past couple of months, evaluating various factors such as its location, the number of youths that visit the SNYC building as well the services the Council offers them.

The chief executive of the Council, Albert Duncan, described the space programme as one that makes everything possible.

He appealed to young people in the country "to visit the space as we have an internet connection, we will be running programmes here soon and you are welcome to come and use the available resources."

The programmes will be up to the standards that the U.S. requires in areas that will include cultural exchanges and technology. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

The Affiliate Youth Leadership Space in Seychelles is open from 8 am to 4 pm daily with the possibility of staying open for longer if talks are being held there.

Based at the SNYC offices at the SACOS Tower in Victoria, next to the central bus station, Jardine said that the location was very convenient for youngsters to pay a visit.

"This way if the youths are arriving in the morning or going home in the evening they can come here and spend time and relax with friends. It is great that it is another space where they can be young and learning and talking to people and exchanging ideas and if they have some spare time, they can come into that space," he said.

In addition to providing a space where youth and others can have a very positive experience, Jardine said it was also "part of our outreach to the youth in the Seychelles community."

He explained that the U.S. had 700 of these spaces in 145 other countries where it has a presence to do public diplomacy and outreach and "where we bring people together through programmes and speakers and other activities that are in the community."

Meanwhile, youngsters wishing to take part in any activities or programmes being held in the space will have to closely follow SYNC's social media platforms where they will be advertised.