DICT What's New:  New online tools to help push Seychelles towards digital era

The Department of Information Communication Technology (DICT) has announced new online tools that will help push Seychelles towards the digital era and various government services will now be accessible through the internet.

The DICT What's New event was held at the Eden Bleu Hotel on Friday and the Department shared the apps and portals that will allow individuals access to government services from the comfort of their homes.

"We saw that there is a lack of innovation in the country and we wanted to make things more effective, which is why we partnered with government sectors and looked at how we can make innovations to help their services reach the public more effectively," said Kevin Marie, a senior analyst at DICT.

The new applications and websites include "Mon Servis" (My Services), which is a catalogue of all online services the government provides, while "Biz Auth Portal" allows organisations that want to access these online services to register their respective staff members to access them.

"For example, if an organisation wants to renew the business licence and the road fund licence of one of its cars, it can now do it through this platform," added Marie.

Other innovations include the addition of more features to the SeyID app, CertExpress - which allows users to request and pay for various government certificates, such as birth or marriage certificates, and a driving licence service through which driving licences can be renewed online.

DICT also shared two concepts that it is working on - e-fines - which will allow for payment of fines online, while Sey-Address, will allow users to register their address, which can then be used as proof of address from banks and other services.

All these innovations have been possible through the SeyID app, which was launched in 2022. A SeyID is required to access these services.

SeyID was introduced to provide convenience and security when accessing government services online, by giving the choice to create a digital identity with an accredited identity app, which can be used to prove who you are online.

According to Marie, some of these services are already available, but for people to keep up-to-date with these services, they can visit the DICT website and FaceBook page.