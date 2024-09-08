Highlights of the visit of Seychelles' President at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing
September 8, 2024
Bilateral meeting between the President Ramkalawan and the President of China, President Xi Jinping.
(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, participated in the Ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, which took place from September 4 to 6.
Below are the highlights of the events and activities of President Ramkalawan in China.
2024 FOCAC African Heads of State and Government attending the 2024 FOCAC Summit- Souvenir Group photo.
|Bilateral discussions between Seychelles and China.
|Official Banquet - President Ramkalawan and First Lady Linda Ramkalawan and President of China, Xi Jinping and Chinese First Lady, Peng Liyuan.
|Bilateral meeting between President Ramkalawan and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, Cai Qi.
|President Ramkalawan delivering his remarks during the 2024 FOCAC High Level meeting on Peace and Security.
|Meeting Seychellois students and Diaspora living and working in Beijing, China.
|Ramkalawan visited the Seychelles Embassy in Beijing, accompanied by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde.
|President Ramkalawan held talks with Sichuan Province leaders.
|President Ramkalawan greets Seychellois student studying in China, assisting the Department of Tourism during their promotional activities.