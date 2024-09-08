Subscribe for free: News alert
  • Follow us:
Go to mobile version:

Highlights of the visit of Seychelles' President at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing

Victoria, Seychelles | September 8, 2024, Sunday @ 11:01 in National » GENERAL | By: Betymie Bonnelame | Views: 386
Highlights of the visit of Seychelles' President at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing

Bilateral meeting between the President Ramkalawan and the President of China, President Xi Jinping.

Photo license  

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, participated in the Ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, which took place from September 4 to 6. 

Below are the highlights of the events and activities of President Ramkalawan in China. 

 

2024 FOCAC African Heads of State and Government attending the 2024 FOCAC Summit- Souvenir Group photo. 

  
 
Bilateral discussions between Seychelles and China.   
 
Official Banquet - President Ramkalawan and First Lady Linda Ramkalawan and President of China, Xi Jinping and Chinese First Lady, Peng Liyuan.  
   
Bilateral meeting between President Ramkalawan and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, Cai Qi.  
   
President Ramkalawan delivering his remarks during the 2024 FOCAC High Level meeting on Peace and Security.  
 
Meeting Seychellois students and Diaspora living and working in Beijing, China.   
 
Ramkalawan visited the Seychelles Embassy in Beijing, accompanied by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde.   
   
President Ramkalawan held talks with Sichuan Province leaders.   
   
President Ramkalawan greets Seychellois student studying in China, assisting the Department of Tourism during their promotional activities.   
   

 

 

General » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

More from General →

business →

Top news


Archives

» Advanced search