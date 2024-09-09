Seychelles' President launches direct and non-stop charter flight by Sichuan Airlines 

The launching of the maiden direct flight from Chengdu to Seychelles. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The first direct and non-stop charter flight operated by Sichuan Airlines, from Chengdu Province in China to Seychelles in November, was officially launched by Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan during his recent visit to China.

Ramkalawan led a Seychelles delegation to the Ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, which took place from September 4 to 6, and the flight was launched during his visit on the sidelines to the Sichuan Province in the south-western part of China.

Tourism Seychelles, the marketing branch of the Tourism Department, announced the charter flight by Sichuan Airlines in November in June.

Tourism Seychelles said in a press statement that the flight, which will take around 8 hours and 50 minutes, will begin a new chapter in air connectivity between the two destinations. Additional flights are currently being discussed and considered.

Sherin Francis, principal secretary of the Department of Tourism said, "We are delighted to welcome the charter flight between Seychelles and China. This initial charter flight represents a significant step in diversifying Seychelles' tourism markets and opening our islands to the growing Chinese travel market. We are optimistic about the potential for expanding this route in the near future."

According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics on September 4, a total of 1,961 visitors from China visited Seychelles in 2024 so far.

Chengdu, the vibrant capital of Sichuan province in China, is a major economic and transportation hub, making it an ideal departure point for Chinese visitors eager to explore Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

Ramkalawan also held fruitful discussions with leaders of the Sichuan Province as well as witnessed the signing of the International Friendly Cooperative Cities agreement between Victoria and Chengdu.