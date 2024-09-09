Pope lands in Catholic-majority East Timor to rock star welcome

Pope Francis waves from his car as he arrives for a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Dili on September 9, 2024. Pope Francis arrived on September 9 in East Timor for the third stop of an Asia-Pacific tour, the longest of the 87-year-old's papacy, according to an AFP reporter travelling with him. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

(AFP) - Pope Francis arrived to a rock star welcome Monday in East Timor, where he will rally the Catholic-majority nation's faithful with a huge mass expected to attract more than half the country's 1.3 million population.

Catholic devotees have clamoured to see Francis as he headed to Asia's youngest nation -- making pilgrimages from faraway towns and hours-long crossings of its border with Indonesia.

Tens of thousands lined the streets of the capital Dili, waving flags and umbrellas in the Vatican colours while screaming as the 87-year-old was driven through the streets flanked by security.

He appeared in good spirits after landing from Papua New Guinea for the third stop of a gruelling 12-day Asia-Pacific tour, waving and smiling to a swarm of devotees trying to catch a glimpse of him. He stopped briefly to bless a baby handed to him.

"When I saw his face, I got goosebumps. I firmly believe that his presence brings peace and hope," Magdalena Tagnipis, a 49-year-old Filipina who made the trip from Australia, told AFP.

"I really feel that the Timorese people have really given their all to welcome the pope. They gave love and I think the pope felt that."

The pontiff was gifted a traditional scarf after arriving to an honour guard and greetings by President Jose Ramos-Horta at Dili's airport, which is closed to civilian flights for three days.

He will address East Timor officials and diplomats later Monday but the trip's highlight will be the colossal mass on Tuesday, which is expected to draw 700,000 worshippers.

In the small seaside city sandwiched between mountains and the turquoise waters of the Ombai Strait, celebrations over the three-day visit were already in full swing.

The city had an expensive makeover before the visit and authorities have relocated poor street-dwellers, including vendors in areas where Francis will travel, prompting criticism on social media.

Rights groups say some makeshift homes built by the poor were demolished in preparation for the mass. The government says they were erected illegally.

Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao swept the streets with locals to help clean up the city before the pontiff's arrival.

- Complex history -

East Timor has a complex history marked by centuries-long Portuguese rule, decades of occupation by neighbouring Indonesia, and a United Nations-backed referendum that allowed it to break free.

Francis is the first pope to visit the country, where about 98 percent of its 1.3 million people are Catholics, since its independence more than two decades ago.

The country became formally independent in 2002, emerging from a brutal Indonesian occupation that left more than 200,000 Timorese dead.

The most sensitive issue facing the pontiff on this trip is child abuse cases linked to East Timor's clergy in recent years.

Advocacy groups have called for Francis to speak out on the issue, but his official schedule currently includes no events with victims.

Cases include Nobel-winning Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo, who the Vatican secretly punished over allegations he sexually abused young children for decades.

Locals said they want the pope to bring a message of harmony -- as he did in Indonesia last week.

"I hope that through this visit Papa Francisco will bring a message of peace," said Francisco Amaral da Silva, a 58-year-old lecturer.

Francis' schedule includes meetings with Jesuits, children and the Catholic faithful.

- Red carpet -

It is not only Timorese from around the country who will join the huge mass, to be held in a wide wetland area known as Tasitolu.

A local immigration office in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province predicted many people would cross the border for the visit.

East Timor is one of the world's poorest countries, heavily reliant on oil and gas revenues that experts say could be depleted within years.

Despite that, the government is rolling out the red carpet for Francis.

It has allocated $12 million for the visit, including $1 million for the mass altar alone -- which stood beside a large crucifix.

With around 42 percent of East Timor's population living below the poverty line, Francis is likely to touch on economic and social issues.

Others were using his visit to sell pope merchandise.

Teacher Silverio Tilman, 58, set up a stall selling pope T-shirts, raking in more than $600 in two days -- double the average monthly salary.

"We prepare these items, in case the pilgrims need them to attend the holy mass. We are not seeking big profits," he said.

