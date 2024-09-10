Seychelles is new chair of Contact Group on Illicit Maritime Activities

The rescue mission was done with patrol ship Topaz. (File photo: Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles is the new chair of the Contact Group on Illicit Maritime Activities (CGIMA) for a two-year term, the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) announced in a recent press release.

According to IOC, the Seychelles chairmanship was announced during the virtual 2nd CGIMA Meeting on September 5, and this transition is a key outcome of this annual meeting organised by Kenya.

The meeting, attended by over 60 representatives from 10 States and 17 regional and international organisations, provided a comprehensive review of the current maritime situation and the collective actions taken by key stakeholders to deter and suppress piracy and other maritime crimes and threats.

Kenya, which held the chairmanship for the past two years, enabled the CGIMA to successfully transit from the Contact Group on Piracy off the coast of Somalia to its broader mandate.

This major change would not have been possible without the continuous support and commitment of all partners including that of the regional actors, highlighted Brigadier Sankale Kiswaa, the outgoing CGIMA Chair.

"Key regional frameworks and mechanisms, such as the EU Safe Seas Africa programme led by the Indian Ocean Commission, the Maritime Security Architecture through the Regional Coordination of Operations Centre (RCOC), the Regional Maritime Information Fusion Centre (RMIFC) and the enhanced dialogue within the Djibouti Code of Conduct and its Jeddah Amendment (DCoC-JA), have been crucial in advancing maritime security efforts in the region," said Kiswaa.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, is a recognised key stakeholder in maritime security, having previously chaired the Contact Group on Piracy off the Coast of Somalia (CGPCS) twice.

Brigadier Micheal Rosette, Chief of the Seychelles People's Defence Forces, expressed profound appreciation to the CGIMA members and partners for their unwavering support.

He praised Kenya's outstanding leadership, which has "fostered cooperation, enhanced information sharing and strengthened maritime law enforcement through the establishment of dedicated working groups."

Rosette highlighted that "these initiatives have significantly contributed to safeguarding our shared waters and reinforcing security across the region. Seychelles remains committed to collaborating closely with each partner to build upon the achievements made so far."

A formal handing-over ceremony will be organised in Seychelles to mark the leadership transition.

The meeting also addressed escalating threats, including recent Houthis attacks and the potential for ecological and humanitarian disasters, such as the MT Sounion incident. Despite these challenges, participants acknowledged significant progress, including the recent conviction of Somali pirates involved in the MV Central Park case by Somali authorities.

Meanwhile, the CGIMA partners emphasised that the changing dynamics of maritime challenges require continued engagement and intensified dialogue among all stakeholders. The focus remains on addressing comprehensively maritime crimes and threats in the Western Indian Ocean, Bab–El–Mandeb, and Red Sea regions.

Aside from Seychelles, the other participating countries were Australia, India, Italy, Kenya, Japan, Mauritius, Somalia, Russia and the United States of America.