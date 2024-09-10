Outgoing Swiss ambassador discusses renewable energy with Seychelles' President 

(Seychelles News Agency) - The outgoing Ambassador of Switzerland to Seychelles expressed his satisfaction with his contribution to strengthening the good relationship between the two nations after his farewell call on President Wavel Ramkalawan on Tuesday.

In an interview with the press, Rolf Stalder emphasised the importance of developing renewable energy and described this as one of the main issues facing many nations around the world.

"We have a huge discussion in Switzerland as well about renewables and I think that is a big challenge; how to make a sustainable energy transition. And for every society, whether you are an island state or like Switzerland on the European mainland, it is very difficult. We have to act now, we have to act quickly. Energy is one of the main issues we have to solve," he said.

Stalder also emphasised the urgency of addressing climate change, noting its visible effects.

Having only served a term of one year, the outgoing ambassador said he is leaving because he is soon to retire but gave the assurance that his successor would continue to further the excellent relationship between the two countries.

"I have to have to retire when I am 65, there is never enough time, we always can do things, but they always say, that if you do not do everything, you just leave something for your successor. My successor has a lot of work, but it was really a very pleasant time, and the relations between our two countries are excellent, so we have no real problem," said Stalder.

The Swiss ambassador was accredited last year and was based in Madagascar.