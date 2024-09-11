Seychelles' first library and natural history museum renovated and re-opened for other use

The renovated building will no longer be the Natural History Museum, but will instead have offices belonging to SNICHA on the ground floor. (Seychelles Nation)

One of Seychelles' historical buildings, the Carnegie Building, re-opened its doors into a new era on Tuesday following renovation to bring it back to its original architecture.

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, and other high-level officials attended the re-opening ceremony of the building, originally built in 1910 as Seychelles' first public library.

Ramkalawan said, "We are thrilled to see the Carnegie Building restored to its former glory. This project demonstrates our commitment to preserving our cultural landmarks while adapting them for future use."

He expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the project and urged continued efforts in preserving Seychelles' history.

The secretary general of the Seychelles National Institute of Culture, Heritage and the Arts (SNICHA), David Andre, in his address, said, "Today is a celebration, reviving a building that has been a part of our national heritage, adding another natural beauty to our beautiful town. The building will remain a symbolic heritage for all who are a guardian of our heritage."

The Carnegie was officially re-opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by President Ramkalawan (centre), Finance Minister Naadir Hassan and secretary general of SNICHA, David Andre. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

The Carnegie Building was a public library since it was inaugurated on January 22, 1910. In 1964, it was transformed into the Natural History Museum, a role it held until 2019, when time took its toll, forcing its closure due to structural deterioration.

With its historical and architectural significance, the building was a prime candidate for restoration, which began a year ago. The renovation was done to preserve the original architectural integrity while updating the structure to meet modern standards.

The renovated building will no longer be the Natural History Museum, but will instead have offices belonging to SNICHA on the ground floor. The top floor will house the Public Account Management Unit of the Department of Finance, and a footbridge has been built from the Ministry of Finance office to the Carnegie Building.

"In the meantime, we are looking for a space where we will be able to build a larger museum, which will be for both the Natural History and also a marine museum," said Andre.

He added that at the moment the area in which the new museum will be constructed has not been identified, but it will be within Victoria.

Andre told reporters that all artefacts previously housed in the Carnegie Building, when it was used in a museum, are safely stored elsewhere. He denied any allegations that they were damaged during the renovation process.