Seychelles Youth Festival hosts first e-gaming competition 

The e-gaming competition was organised as part of the 25 th edition of the Youth Festival in August. (Seychelles National Youth Council)

(Seychelles News Agency) - For the first time this year, an e-gaming competition was organised as part of the 25th edition of the Youth Festival – an annual event held by the Seychelles National Youth Council (SNYC).

According to the chief executive of the Council, Albert Duncan, this is the first step in formalising e-gaming, which is a popular activity, frequently organised at its youth bureaus.

Duncan explained that online video games or e-gaming have many benefits, which include digital literacy, skill development and inclusivity, among others.

"E-gaming fosters critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork among youth, which are transferable skills in various aspects of life and career. Through e-gaming, youth become more proficient with technology, enhancing their digital literacy, which is crucial in today's digital age, additionally, it provides an inclusive platform where youth from diverse backgrounds can participate, breaking down social barriers and promoting equality," he said.

According to the chief executive, e-gaming has further benefits for the younger generation, such as promoting healthy competition, as it introduces the concept of healthy competition and teaches youth how to handle success and setbacks gracefully.

Other benefits include exposure to e-gaming can open up career opportunities in game development, streaming, and e-sports, expanding the horizons for youth in the digital economy, mental agility and strategy: engaging in strategic e-games enhances cognitive abilities, encouraging quick thinking and adaptability, cultural exchange: through online multiplayer platforms, youth can connect with peers globally, fostering cultural exchange and broadening their perspectives, youth involved in organising and managing e-gaming events develop leadership skills and a sense of responsibility, empowering them to take on more significant roles in their communities and a safe recreational space.

The Seychelles E-Gaming Association (SEGA) is the name of the newly established association, whose motto is "Empowering Gamers, Inspiring Champions."

"The interest is not mainly directed to games or competitions it is everything that has to do with the gaming industry from the first sketch to rigging and animating characters, from training and hosting events to winning gold medals, A to Z we will cover gaming in Seychelles, and perhaps develop the first game from our small islands and also win a gold medal from the upcoming CJSOI (to be held in July next year)," explained Ricco Padayachy, the chairperson of the association.

Padayachy added that there's more to e-gaming than just competing; competing is only a part of it and explains that their next step is to work with the National Sports Council to transform into the first national federation for e-gaming in the future.

The soon-to-be-launched, Seychelles E-Gaming Association (SEGA), aims to obtain official recognition as the first and primary national association for e-gaming in the archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

SEGA's other objectives include advocating for the official recognition of e-gaming as a national sport, providing a supportive and inclusive space for disabled individuals to recognise their potential and ability to excel in e-gaming for everyone and engaging in community outreach programs to promote the positive impact of e-gaming on individuals and society as something positive to do at all ages as well as promoting the acknowledgement of e-gaming as a legitimate form of intelligence.

According to studies published in the National Library of Medicine in the U.S., many young people also risk addiction to e-gaming and the amount of time spent in this sport should be limited to avoid this.

"Video game addiction has become a serious public health issue with increased prevalence. Many studies have shown that video game addiction leads to changes in the brain that are similar to those that occur in substance addiction and gambling. Evidence has also shown that there is an association between video game addiction and depression, as well as other psychological and social problems," according to the paper "Symptoms, Mechanisms, and Treatments of Video Game Addiction" of 2023.