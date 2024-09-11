Seychelles' 121-year-old Victoria Clock Tower to be completely refurbished by original manufacturing company

The Victoria Clock Tower, dating back to the British colonial era, was erected in memory of Queen Victoria, in April 1903. (Gerard Larose)

(Seychelles News Agency) - One of the island nation's most iconic features, a landmark among the oldest monuments in the Seychelles' capital city of Victoria, is set to get a complete refurbishment.

The Victoria Clock Tower, dating back to the British colonial era, was erected in memory of Queen Victoria, in April 1903.

In its 121 years, the clock tower has never undergone major works, but this is about to change as the Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts (SNICHA) will embark on a project to restore the clock and chiming mechanism of the clock tower. The works will be done by Gillett and Johnston (Croydon) Ltd, a British company that manufactured the clock tower in the early 1900s.

According to Cecile Kalebi, the permanent secretary for culture at SNICHA, restoration of the whole clock tower, its structure, and its mechanism is crucial in preserving the islands' historical and cultural heritage.

"With the right technical expertise, materials, and the support of an international consultant, this project will ensure that lorloz (clock tower in Creole) continues to stand as a proud symbol of the town's history and legacy," Kalebi told SNA on Monday.

An expert from Gillett and Johnston, Gerald Coombes-Winyard, was in the country for a complete assessment of the clock tower and an evaluation of the work that needs to be done.

"The clock is in very good condition for its age; it is 121 years old and has not had a full refurb. So planning is key to minimise the disruption on the actual process," explained Coombes-Winyard.

"What we plan to do is assemble suitable access equipment to then take a part of the clock and dismantle a section at a time," said the expert, adding that all precautions will be taken, under close supervision, to keep the clock tower as traditional and original as possible, in keeping the heritage of the clock itself. The plan is to completely remove the clock tower and refurbish it at another location.

Benjamine Rose, executive director of the Seychelles National Heritage Resource Council (SNHRC) said the implementation of this project is one with great urgency "to prevent further deterioration and to maintain its historical and cultural significance."

The refurbishment works, which are expected to be done over several months, will include the restoration of the clock and chiming mechanism to their original working condition, restore accuracy of timing and chiming, replacement of dilapidated internal materials leading to the preservation, and iconic status of the clock tower.

In an article in 2018 by SNA to commemorate the clock tower's 115 anniversary, the late Seychellois historian Tony Mathiot said that "the inauguration of the Victoria clock tower in our little capital on Wednesday the 1st of April in 1903 was a precursory event that introduced a new chapter in the history of our islands."

The clock tower, which at the time then cost around $468 -- about $12,300 in today's dollars -- was made of cast iron by Gillet & Johnson, a clockmaker and bell foundry based in Croydon, England. These were known as "Little Big Bens" because of their similarity to the clock tower of the Houses of Parliament in London.

Mathiot said, "Throughout all those decades, like a living thing, the clock tower has witnessed our gradual evolution from an island protectorate to a republican sovereignty."

The clock tower was a replica of one placed at the Victoria Station's entrance on Vauxhall Bridge Road in London in 1892 to commemorate Queen Victoria's diamond jubilee.

Mathiot said, "The clock tower arrived dismantled in nine cases by mail steamer – but not all together. On February 11, 1903, seven cases arrived, the other two having been mistakenly unloaded at Mauritius. Those arrived a month later."

It was erected at the intersection of Francis Rachel Street (currently Rue Pierre de Possession), State House Avenue, Albert Street, and Independence Avenue. The clock tower, which was originally black, was painted lustrous silver in 1935 during celebrations to commemorate King George V's Jubilee.

One interesting fact about the clock tower is that its chimes were heard for the first time 96 years after it was erected. The sound of its bell was first heard on September 17, 1999, following the replacement of its spring-driven mechanism by an electronic one. After this complete refurbishment, the clock tower will be restored to its former glory, and its chimes will resonate in one of the smallest capitals in the world.

Kalebi added that the institute will document the whole process and all stages, of the refurbishment works, and the same will feature in an exhibition to coincide with the unveiling of the refurbished clock tower.