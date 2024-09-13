Seychelles' President to undertake official visit to Cuba

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, will undertake an official visit to Havana, Cuba, at the invitation of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez from September 16 to 20, State House said in a press release on Friday.

After concluding his official engagements in Havana, Ramkalawan will travel to New York to participate in the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from September 23 to 27.