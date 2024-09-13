Seychelles' President announces China will donate up to 150 new houses 

President Wavel Ramkalawan in his second live press conference for the year 2024 on Thursday. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles expects to receive around 135 to 150 houses from China, President Wavel Ramkalawan announced in his second live press conference for the year, on Thursday.

Ramkalawan described the cooperation between the two countries as having progressed to a higher level following the Ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which he attended recently in Beijing, China.

"We went from a bilateral partnership to a strategic partnership with China. This is very important," he said.

He added that in terms of maritime security, the Seychelles Coast Guard would also be receiving a new boat before the end of this year, one "in the same category as Etoile. We have also ensured that this new boat will be well-equipped to deal with different maritime security situations."

Multi-dimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI)

Ramkalawan expressed his satisfaction that the Index is finally being accepted by the European Union and stressed the importance of having such an index in place, especially for small island developing states like Seychelles to receive concessional funding.

He talked about the necessity of having the Loss and Damage Fund in place, as well as supporting other states who are pushing for a tax to be added for countries that have been deemed responsible for exacerbating climate change.

"Even if the Loss and Damage Fund has been established, I have to say that I am a bit disappointed because it is firstly a voluntary fund and I fear it will not be sustainable. Hence why I am supporting other SIDS bringing forward a proposition for an additional tax on those responsible for environmental pollution."

Assumption Island project

The President spoke about a letter written by a third party to UNESCO, about the tourism development project being done on Assumption Island that might impact the Aldabra atoll, which is one of the Seychelles' UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

An article that was published in the Guardian stated that this project was a threat to Aldabra.

Taking the opportunity to set the record straight, he read the email request for further clarification from UNESCO during the live press conference and maintained that the project was following all necessary procedures and that rumours being spread by certain individuals were not founded.

"It's the third-party information feeding over there and that is why you have that article in the Guardian. We have written to UNESCO and we stated that Seychelles is cooperating at all levels and we have no intention of destroying Aldabra. On the contrary, we want to promote Aldabra. All EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) and other procedures concerning biodiversity will be done. Aldabra will be protected just like Assumption," he emphasised.

Tourism

On a question regarding the number of visitors coming into the country at the moment which is a 0.07 percent increase compared to the same time last year. According to the National Bureau of Statistics figures released on September 11, 236,265 visitors disembarked in Seychelles, compared to 236,092 in 2023. The year-to-date visitor arrivals increased by 0.07 percent.

Ramkalawan described these fluctuations as being evident given the number of guest houses and other tourism establishments that have been built in the country within the last few years.

"If you were used to getting a full house, this is no longer the case as visitors have more choices. We have to balance the different factors," he stated.

He added that tourism is the responsibility of all Seychellois and decried the recent reports of crimes against visitors in the country.

Ramkalawan listed the different projects and work being done to improve the situation, notably the new direct flight between Seychelles and Chengdu, China, in addition to other flights being negotiated by other high officials in the government.

Ramkalawan officially launched the direct and non-stop charter flight operated by Sichuan Airlines, from Chengdu Province in China to Seychelles in November, during his visit to China.

Tourism is the top contributor to the economy of Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean.