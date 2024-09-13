Seychelles' President to stand again in 2025 elections

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan announced that he will be submitting his candidacy for President of the Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS) for the next presidential election in 2025, during his live press conference on Thursday.

Vice President Ahmed Afif also confirmed with SNA that he will be Ramkalawan’s running mate at the next Presidential election.

Describing this as an obvious choice for him, he stated that the last four years were only the beginning of the work on his part.

"Yes, I will be submitting my candidacy for the next presidential election, I do not think this was a secret," he said, and confirmed that in the meantime there will not be a reshuffling of the current Cabinet of Ministers.

"My ministers are doing a good job and I am satisfied with the work that they are doing. From now until the 27th of September next year I have no intention of changing anything. Further down the line, I will meet with them individually to see what they wish to do, if they will continue," he said.

Ramkalawan won the 2020 presidential elections with 54.9 percent of the valid votes. His closest rival was the outgoing president of the United Seychelles party, Danny Faure, with 43.5 percent.

D. Patrick Herminie is the other candidate confirmed for the presidential elections in September 2025 after being endorsed by his United Seychelles party on June 2.