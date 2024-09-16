Seychelles' President's visit to China hailed as success

One of the highlights of Ramkalawan's visit to China was his visit to Chengdu city of Sichuan Province. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles described President Wavel Ramkalawan's attendance at the ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing as successful.

Ambassador Lin Nan made the statement at a press conference on Thursday at the Chinese Embassy in the central district of St. Louis.

"The President and his delegation proactively attended the Summit. We appreciate the contribution from the Seychellois delegation to the success of the Summit. From the perspective of bilateral cooperation, the highlights of the visit are the important meeting between our two leaders and the delegation's visit to Chengdu city of Sichuan Province," she said.

She told reporters that Ramkalawan met President Xi Jinping on September 2 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and the two heads of state announced the elevation of the China-Seychelles relationship to a strategic partnership.

"President Xi Jinping pointed out that China-Seychelles relations are a model of sincere friendship, equality, mutual assistance, and win-win cooperation between countries of different sizes. The two countries should continue to prioritise supporting each other's core interests and major concerns, and adhere to strategic mutual trust, common development, common security, and traditional friendship," said the ambassador.

She added that "President Xi Jinping stressed that China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Seychelles in emergency response and disaster prevention and mitigation, supports the country in combatting piracy and other illegal activities, supports the opening of direct flights between China and Seychelles, and encourages two-way tourism between the two countries."

Additionally, more excellent Seychelles students are welcome to study in China and carry forward the friendly cause between the two countries.

The ambassador said that President Ramkalawan stated that the friendship between Seychelles and China is based on mutual respect, mutual benefit, and win-win outcomes, and bilateral relations have always maintained sound development.

"Seychelles is willing to continue to be true friends with China, and firmly pursues the one-China policy and supports China in achieving national reunification. Seychelles is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields and enhance international collaboration. During the summit, China and Seychelles signed a number of bilateral cooperation documents, including those related to Belt and Road cooperation plans," she added.

The third Belt and Road Forum, held in Beijing last year, primarily aims to stimulate and encourage global trade infrastructure.

China will also work more with the Indian Ocean small island state in combatting piracy and other illegal activities as well as encouraging two-way tourism between the two countries through direct flights between both destinations.

Ramkalawan's delegation also visited Chengdu, in Sichuan Province, and representatives from China and Seychelles signed a memorandum of understanding between the City of Chengdu and the City of Victoria on the establishment of friendly cooperative relations. The agreement will facilitate the exchange between Chengdu and Victoria.

According to the Chinese ambassador, the senior leaders from Sichuan province stressed that they are committed to deepening local government cooperation, and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with Seychelles in commerce, trade, investment, education, medical service, tourism and people-to-people exchange.

The Sichuan side will also promote the reopening of direct flights between Chengdu and Seychelles in November, which was launched officially by Ramkalawan during his visit in Chengdu.

Lin said, China "will continue cooperation with Seychelles to implement the 10 partnership actions under the framework of strategic partnership. I am looking forward to elevating the bilateral relations to a new high in cooperation with all Seychellois partners, including the media friends."

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, established diplomatic relations over four decades ago and is home to a significant Chinese community.