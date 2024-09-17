6 movies feature in Chinese Film Festival 2024 in Seychelles 

(Seychelles News Agency) - Six Chinese movies will be streamed for audiences in Seychelles from September 15 to 20 in the China Film Festival to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of China.

The Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles, Lin Nan, revealed the series of activities in a press conference held on Thursday, which is being held in collaboration with the China Film Administration, Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts (SNICHA), and China Film Archive.

The first movie to launch the festival was aired on September 15. The other five films for the festival will be Lighting Up The Stars, Home Coming, One and Only, Ping-Pong of China, and Moon Man, all made in recent years and will all be streamed at Deepam Cinema at 6 pm.

The ambassador said, "We hope that through this blend of contemporary Chinese films, Seychellois friends will get a glimpse of how ordinary Chinese people live and their fine sentiments. We are convinced that this will deepen cultural exchanges and mutual learning between our two peoples."

Another activity to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the China and Chengdu Culture and Tourism Experience Event will take place on September 21 at Camion Hall, Victoria. The event will be organised by the Chinese Association of Seychelles, Chengdu Municipal People's Government, SNICHA, the office of the Major of Victoria, and the Chinese Embassy.

"During the event, more than 20 stalls will be set up, providing Chinese food and artifacts. Wonderful performances such as face changing of Sichuan Opera, Tai Chi, dance and musical performance will be staged. And you can also experience panda cultural creation, tea art, and Sichuan embroidery Paper Cuttings. The event will be open to the public and we welcome Seychellois friends to join in," said Lin.

For the introduction of direct flights to Sichuan Province in China as of November, a delegation from Chengdu will also be at Camion Hall to introduce charter flight arrangements. The delegation will also give an introduction on business, cultural and tourism cooperation opportunities, and welcome Seychellois friends to visit Chengdu.