Ocean governance: Seychelles' government officials undertake training with Chinese experts

The week-long seminar is being held at the Seychelles Maritime Academy. (Department of the Blue Economy)

A group of 15 Seychellois from government departments are participating in the first training programme organised by China focusing on the policies, regulations and management of ocean governance.

The seminar, which is being held at the Seychelles Maritime Academy, started on Monday, September 16, and will end on Tuesday, September 24.

It is part of the human resources cooperation programme under the framework of China's international development cooperation proposed by Seychelles' government. It is co-organised by the Chinese Embassy in Seychelles and the Academy for International Business Officials (AIBO).

In her address at the launch of the seminar, the Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles, Lin Nan, spoke about the discussions and commitments made during the Ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

"We have a very comprehensive cooperation relation, covering a wide range of areas, especially in Blue Economy and human resources. We warmly welcome more excellent Seychelles students to study in China. We also feel glad to see Chinese experts and teachers arrive at Seychelles to implement courses, helping Seychelles improve its capacity building in the Blue Economy," said the ambassador.

Emphasising the importance of capacity building for Seychelles, the principal secretary for the Blue Economy, Phillianne Ernesta, talked about the 'Joint Statement on Blue Economy Development Cooperation of the China-Indian Ocean Region' issued in December 2023 during the Second China-Indian Ocean Region Forum.

She said the statement reaffirmed the commitment of all parties to advance marine development cooperation and to fostering a sustainable Blue Economy as essential pathways to jointly address regional challenges and ensure stability and development.

"China's willingness to enhance South-South cooperation with Seychelles is both timely and invaluable. For Seychelles, a nation endowed with abundant marine resources and an economy largely driven by tourism and fisheries, the sustainable management of ocean resources and the establishment of sound policies and regulations are crucial for its sustainable development aspirations," said Ernesta.

She added that the benefits of the course extend far beyond immediate knowledge gains; they represent an investment in our human capital, the sustainable development of our country, and the broader objective of shared progress. The goal is to equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to address challenges facing our oceans and work towards creating a more sustainable future.

The vice-president of the Academy for International Business Officials (AIBO) of the Ministry of Commerce China, Zou Chuanming, said, "As the specialised institution authorised by the Chinese government to manage China's training programmes, AIBO is willing to work with relevant parties of Seychelles and the Chinese Embassy in Seychelles under the framework FOCAC, to enhance the development training cooperation and to assist Seychelles in improving the development capacity and finally to contribute to the modernidsation process."

He added that Seychelles is welcome to propose more bilateral training programmes that meet national development priorities and demand.

"At the same time, may this seminar be a start of deeper, high-quality cooperation in development training, especially in prospective planning and effectiveness analysis to provide knowledge and expertise needed to build our all-weather China-Seychelles community with a shared future," said Chuanming.