Seychelles' President arrives in Cuba on official visit

Ramkalawan was received upon arrival by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles touched down in Havana on Monday on an official visit at the invitation of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez from September 16 to 20.

According to State House, upon his arrival at José Martí International Airport, Wavel Ramkalawan was received by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo.

During his stay in Cuba, the President will have bilateral talks with his Cuban counterpart, President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. He will also meet with the President of the National Assembly, Esteban Lazo Hernández and other senior government officials and partake in various official engagements.

During his visit, the head of state of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, will meet Seychellois students currently studying in Cuba.

Ramkalawan is being accompanied on this visit by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, and Seychelles' Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ian Madeleine.

After concluding his official engagements in Havana, Ramkalawan will travel to New York to participate in the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from September 23 to 27.