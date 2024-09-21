Seychellois bodybuilder wins gold medal at Worldwide European Championship 

Dorasamy qualified for the competition after he won the British Championship last year. (Wallace Dorasamy)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' reigning bodybuilder of the year, Wallace Dorasamy, has won the National Physique Committee /International Fitness and Body Building Federation (IFBB) Worldwide European Championship gold medal, in the middleweight category.

Dorasamy qualified for the competition held in London after he won the British Championship last year, and he continued to make his mark in bodybuilding by being crowned the European champion.

The former footballer competed in the open body-building class and was ranked first in the middle-weight category to win gold. In the classic Physique class A, he was ranked 6th.

"I have been preparing for this competition since late last year, where we made a lot of changes to my normal preparation, with the NSC (National Sports Council) assisting with a sports psychologist, which really helped," said Dorasamy.

He explained that last year, he had some issues with his mental health from having to deal with the pressures of competing at a high level.

Dorasamy has thanked the National Sports Council (NSC) for all their support throughout the year, especially the chief executive, Marc Arrisol, and the High-Level Athletes programme.

"This win is not only for me, it is also for everyone who has supported me, for Seychelles, for my girlfriend Tara, without whom I would not have made it, my father, sister, Mark, Ruddy, Dr Sham-laye and Douglas Pierre at the NSC. Without all of them, I would not be feeling the way I am now about this result," added Dorasamy.

This is the first competition for Dorasamy this season and he is set to compete in two more European competitions, as well as the upcoming African Cup.

Speaking to SNA, Dorasamy said he was emotional because he understands just how much work and effort has gone into this achievement. This achievement continued from where he lifted off in 2023, when he won a gold medal in the open bodybuilding middleweight class at the Ryan Terry British Championships in Manchester the UK held from October 14 to 15.

Dorasamy also won silver in the men's classic physique, and, in both categories, he was among eight competitors vying for the gold medal.

Just a few months later, the 34-year-old also won gold at the National Physique Committee Worldwide African Pro Qualifier held in Cape Town.

Dorasamy, who is coached by his girlfriend Tara de la Fontaine, locally, and Jamie Dorigo, internationally, competed in the Bodybuilding and Men's Classic Physique categories in the event at the Corpus Christi Panorama in Cape Town, South Africa on December 1.