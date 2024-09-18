New work permit holders in Seychelles to have virtual IDs

New work permit holders in Seychelles will no longer be issued a physical Identification Card (ID) but instead have to use SeyID, the digital platform for virtual national identification as of Tuesday, September 17, said a top government official.

The principal secretary for Immigration, Alain Volcere, told reporters that this new development is to improve the efficiency of the Department of Immigration and Civil Status.

"The benefits to this new service will include a reduction of the administrative process, it will facilitate control and identity verification as well as reducing the number of people who stand in lines hence improving the efficiency of the department," he explained.

The chief immigration officer, Erica Dufresne, clarified that the procedure to acquire work permits has not changed, the only difference is that the permit holders will not receive physical cards anymore.

"The permit holder applicants will still have to appear in person where they will follow all due procedures. It is only after the National Identity Number is issued, that permit holders can register for their virtual ID card by visiting the SeyID website www.seyid.gov.sc or by downloading the SEYID app," said Dufresne.

She said that the SeyID for the permit will only be valid for the duration of the work permit and that it is the responsibility of the employee and their employer to ensure that necessary procedures are done on time if a renewal is needed.

Apart from permit holders, Dufresne said that the digital service will also benefit the Seychellois diaspora living abroad as they will be able to have access to their national ID without needing a physical one.

She added that Seychellois living abroad will now have the option to renew their biometric passport in Seychelles' Embassies in Paris, London and UAE. If it is their first time applying for a biometric passport, they still need to send in their documents to Seychelles to allow for verification of identity and they will be given the option to join the SeyID.

Dufresne said that Seychellois will still have the choice of whether to keep a physical ID especially given that their ID expires every 10 years without needing constant replacement over the years.

The Department of Immigration and Civil Status has also launched another digital service, namely the 'CertExpress', a platform that allows Seychellois the option to obtain their birth, marriage or death certificates online. This service expects to provide a fast and convenient alternative to traditional in-person requests, streamlining the application and issuance of vital records.

According to statistics from the Department of Immigration and Civil Status, around 80 clients walk in every day asking for certificates.

The principal immigration officer Mervin Laporte said that this service along with the SeyID for permit holders will significantly reduce the amount of people in lines every day.

"Anyone wanting to use this service would need a SeyID. Then they would need to access www.certexpress.gov.sc to request the certificate needed. After paying a 50-rupee fee for each certificate requested and a 48-hour wait period the person requesting will receive the certificate through email," Laporte.

He added that apart from email, the certificate will also be recorded in the person's wallet on SeyID, meaning they would have indefinite access to it through the digital platform without having to request the same certificate again.

"This will especially benefit the overseas diaspora, where normally they would request copies of their certificates through family members or someone else here in Seychelles. Now they have a dedicated platform for this," said Laporte.