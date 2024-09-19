Seychelles' President meets with President of the Cuban National Assembly of People's Power 

Seychelles and Cuba can enhance collaboration on the international stage in various areas as well address the unique challenges of small island developing states, said President Ramkalawan in his meeting with Esteban Lazo Hernández, President of the Cuban National Assembly of People's Power.

According to a press communique from State House, Ramkalawan met with Hernández in Havana, accompanied by senior Cuban officials for bilateral discussions in which new opportunities for enhanced cooperation and mutual benefit were explored.

Ramkalawan highlighted the visit as a golden opportunity to strengthen relations between the two island nations, reaffirming both countries' commitment to elevating their partnership to new heights.



"As small island nations with shared interests and similarities, Seychelles and Cuba can enhance collaboration on the international stage to promote democracy, human rights, adherence to the rule of law and environmental concerns," he added.



On his part, Hernández expressed his appreciation to Ramkalawan for accepting the invitation to Cuba and for Seychelles' continued support despite the ongoing embargo against Cuba.

He emphasised his hope that the friendship and cooperation between the two nations would continue to flourish, particularly through parliamentary exchanges and collaboration in key areas such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, sports, education, and global challenges like climate change, human rights, and economic sustainability, issues of great importance to both Seychelles and Cuba.

Prior to meeting Hernández, the presidential delegation also visited the iconic El Capitolio Nacional, one of Havana's most emblematic landmarks. Once home to the Cuban Congress, this grand building has, since 1959, served as the headquarters for the Cuban Academy of Sciences and the National Science and Technology Library. It has undergone extensive restoration over the years.